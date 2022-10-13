Cast and Crew Announced for THE NEW TEACHER at Super Bad Theater Company

Super Bad Theater Company has joined forces with NED E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy on a collaborative effort within Longview Independent School District.

The Youth Creative Ethics workshop "Pillars of Theatre" concluded and now their gearing up for the live public performance of The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy), a theatrical adaptation of Dedrick Weathersby's The New Teacher play book. The New Teacher Premiered February and March 2022 in Longview TX in front of SOLD OUT audiences. This family friendly show is adapted by Emmy award-winning actor, playwright and producer Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner (Remembering James The Musical) and will be brought to life by a Diverse cast, crew and creative team.

The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) will utilize theatre to offer young children and families a way to engage in meaningful conversation about the treatment and appreciation of teachers and the impact in which they have on families. The vision is to highlight the arts and advocate for youth artists to pursue Theatre for a career, says producer and writer Dedrick Weathersby.

Super Bad Theater Company is a member of Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization representing the field of theatre for children and family audiences.

The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) is adapted by Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner with music by William Griffin, music direction and composition by Chavalia Dunlap Mwamba and assistant music direction by Jeremiah Bonner (Longview High School), Stage Manager by Velise Gray (Longview High School) with Lyrics by Dedrick Weathersby and Morgan Becker and choreography by Jordan Burns (Chicago). It will be performed by Morgan Becker(Cincinnati) as Mrs. Phillips, Ronald Heard Jr. (Longview) as Lt. Cattle, E'tian Larue (Austin) as Principal Sanders, Iven Jones as Jessie Jr, Diamond Gray as Melissa, Jaden Colbert as Skinny, Erica Boggs as Geraldina, Brayden Burgos as Jose, Tyler Kennedy as Jill, Hannah Fountain as Reese/Student 1, Ellyhana Johnson as Student 2, 3 & 4. ENSEMBLE: Savannah Nelson, Keilani Williams, Maya Quintero. JR STAFF: Tiana Baker, Jaden Colbert, Tiazia Howard.

The Youth Creative Ethics Workshop and The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) work is produced by Super Bad Theater Company & Ned E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy, a school within Longview Independent School District.

November 5 at 3pm and 7pm.

More information and to purchase tickets visit: www.superbadtheatercompany.com