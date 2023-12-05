BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards December 5th Standings; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Austin Dean Ashford - SOLO FEST - Lubbock Community Theatre 23%

Anna Hogan - SPECTACULAR SPECTACULAR - Storefront Productions 12%

Catherine DuBord - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 12%

The Texas Tenors - DEEP IN THE HEART OF CHRISTMAS - The Palace Arts Center 12%

Anna Hogan - GODS AND KINGS - Storefront Productions 10%

Jeremy 'Dontray' Davis - LONESOME BLUES - Circle Theatre 9%

Jess Jennings - BLACK HISTORY MONTH CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 7%

La Ti Do - DIVINE FEMME - La Ti Do DFW 6%

L Bryce Welborn - PROUD OUT LOUD CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 4%

Rose Ivie - PROUD OUT LOUD CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Ferguson - RENT - Wallace Theater 15%

Camille Russo - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 11%

Abby Wolff - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Savannah Richeda - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Hayden Beaty - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Rachel Ure/Edward Fundburke - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

Leslie Navarro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Kianna Dugan - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Joel Ferrell - INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Lily Hogge/Makayla Burris - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Camille Russo - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Ann Nieman - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Stephen Newton - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Leyva - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Whitney Morris - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Victoria Bratcher - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Kelly McCain - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Kelsey Milbourn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Matt John West - PIPPIN - North Texas Performing Arts: Repertory 2%

Hayden Beaty - BRIGADOON - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Christina Kudlicki - DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

Austin Eyer - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Whitney Morris - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Kelsey Milbourn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 1%

Leah Flores - EVITA - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hope Cox & Effie Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 13%

Lauren Reynolds - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Cassandra Trautman - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 7%

Jillian Johnstone - RENT - Wallace Theter 6%

Faith Hilsinger - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theater Three Dallas 4%

Nita Cadenhead - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Jenny Bishop - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Spencer Bovaird & Emma Brett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Lisa Rodenbaugh - EVITA - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - NTPA Repertory Theatre 3%

Erika Durham - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Ari Fulton - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Dayna Dutton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Sarah Mosher - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Debra Carter, michelle Levall and Amanda Durbin - SPAMALOT - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Aaron Patrick DeClerk - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Erika Durham - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Megan A. Liles - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Tina Barrus - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Samantha Alarcon - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Michael Serrechia - GYPSY - Mainstage ILC 1%

Tina Barrus - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Megan A Liles - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Dayna Dutton - SPAMALOT - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Sarah Mosher - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 33%

WTDR TALE OF CYNDI - Lubbock Community Theatre 31%

THE MUSIC MAN - Garland Summer Musicals 13%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 10%

CIRCE: THE SONG OF BENEDITO - Prism Movement Theater 7%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Avant Dance 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mallory Roelke - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 14%

Jill Johnstone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Heather May - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

Tron Sutton - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Renee Norris - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Reid Horton - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theater Company 4%

Leslie Navarro & Spencer Bovaird - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Kevin Velasquez - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Shyama Nithiananda - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theater Three Dallas 3%

Wambui Richardson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Jubilee 3%

Garret Storms - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Tron Sutton - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Natalie Burkhart - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Mike Mazur - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Gabriel Barre - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Brian Stevenson - AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 2%

Major Attaway - FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 2%

Eddy Herring - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Christie Vela - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Kayla Rushing - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Bruce Coleman - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Mainstage ILC 1%

Lizz Bashore - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Carol M. Rice - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

Alex Organ - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Dallas Theater Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anna Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 13%

Heather May - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 10%

Trevin McLaughlin - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Illana Stein - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 5%

Michael Brown - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Jamie Gomez - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Steven Morris - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

Meg Slater - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Chris Berthelot - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Lydia MacKay - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 3%

Natalie Burkhart - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

D. Wambui Richardson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Lindsey Hertel - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Holcomb - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Ashley Puckett Gonzales - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Michael McMillan - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 2%

Michael Childs - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Danielle Georgiou - BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 2%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Akin Babatunde - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Evan Michael Woods - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Jenna Burnett - I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Stage West 2%

Harry Parker - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Tabitha Ibarra - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Marla Maresca - THE CAKE - Lubbock Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 10%

RENT - Wallace Theater 8%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 3%

OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Three Dallas 2%

SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

GYPSY - Theater Arlington 1%

NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON A BLANK WALL - Lubbock Community Theatre 1%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

HELLO, DOLLY! - The Firehouse Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Harris & Brevan Crawford - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 12%

Zac Goin - RENT - Wallace Theater 10%

Alex Voland - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Josh Hervey - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Zac Goin - BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 4%

Aaron Johansen - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

Max Fetter & Jude Scott - PARADE - North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits 4%

Patrick Thompson - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Stephen Jakubik - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Holli Price - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Cory Dolter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Holli Price - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Landry Strickland - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 2%

Sam Rushen - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Wes Taylor - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Josh Hensley - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Luke Atkinson - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Aaron Johansen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Katie Irwin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 2%

Branson White - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Kenneth Hall - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

August Edwards - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Branson White - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Whitney Shearon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co Granbury, TX 1%

August Edwards - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Devon Harper & Ian Mead Moore - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 16%

Josh Reynolds - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 14%

Vonda K Bowling - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 8%

Christina Major-Davis - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Thomas Bartke - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Jordan Sanders - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

Vonda K Bowling - GYPSY - Theatre Arlington 4%

Billy Veer - HEATHERS - NTPA Repertory 3%

Ashley Grether - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Jared Duncan - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Larry Yurman - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Kieohna Allen - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Gary Adler - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 3%

Christina Major Davis - BRIGADOON - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Billy Veer - EVITA - NTPA Repertory 2%

Noel Clark - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Cody Dry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Jason Solis - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Cole Casey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Kristal Seid - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Cody Dry - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Three 2%

Scott Ekert - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Garland Summer Musicals 1%

Mark Mullino - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 1%

Titus Kautz - SPAMALOT - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Cody Dry - THE OTHER JOSH COHEN - Circle Theatre 1%



Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 13%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 5%

LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 4%

OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Stage West/Uptown Players 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Three 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co. 2%

ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

MISS SAIGON - Casa Mañana 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

ALL ABOUT CHRISTMAS EVE - Lubbock Community Theatre 13%

LAREDO - Wallace Theatet 11%

DEATH THE MUSICAL III: ESCAPE ROOM - Pocket Sandwich Theatre 9%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 9%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 9%

BLACK BOOK - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 8%

THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 7%

JESUS THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD - The Joyful Noise Christian Theater 6%

THE CHILDREN OF THE QUEEN'S WRIT - Texas Women's University 5%

BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 5%

DR. MONTAGUE'S CARNIVAL OF THE BIZARRE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

ISLAND TRAP - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

CIRCE: THE SONG OF BENEDITO - Prism Movement Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Robert Escamillia - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 8%

Zach Judah - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Dylan Avant - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Camryn Spurlyn - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Daniel Dunning - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 4%

Benton Cockerell - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Presley Duyck - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 3%

Noah Aguilar - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Mark Haley - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Cheyenne Grace - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Hannah Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Company Perf Arts Studio 2%

Lauren Reynolds - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Brenna Petersen - SCROOGE - THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Riley Hilsinger - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Bill Combs - OLIVER - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Nick McGeoy - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Cara Serber - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Austin Hines - HEATHERS - NTPA Repertory 2%

Lee Walter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Jack Swearingen - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

Alison Whitehurst - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Jordan Tomenga - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

Beckett Sands - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theater Company 1%

Audrey Randall - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Co 1%

Tiffany Solano - INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dalton Plant - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 8%

Mor Cohen - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West Theatre 6%

Daniel Ballard - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Kelton Wehrman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Lizzy Hook - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Catherine D. DuBord - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 4%

Micah Gonzales - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Daniel Nazworth - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 3%

David Cox - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

David coffee - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

Shea McMillan - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

T.A. Taylor - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Justin T. Jones - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE ~ RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

C David Morrow - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Megan A. Liles - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Sydney Hewitt - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Natalie King - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Lauren LeBlanc - KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 2%

Cynthia Beene - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Davayun Chase - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Katie Macune - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Garland Civic Theatre 2%

Kathy Lemons - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Tom Pinney - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Brian Gonzales - MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Tim Bass - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 12%

BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 12%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 6%

HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Plaza Theatre Company 5%

ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 4%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 3%

TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 3%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 2%

TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Stage West 2%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 2%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

MISS MOLLY: A MARITAL DECEIT OF HONEST INTENTIONS - Amphibian Stage 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Baker - SHE KILLS MONSTER - Lubbock Community Theatre 13%

Matt Betz - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 9%

Daniel Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 9%

Hayden Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 8%

Jo Alamares - GREASE THE MUSICAL - NTPA Repertory Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Schmidt - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

Wendy Searcy-Woode - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 4%

Clare DeVries - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 4%

LeeAnne Gierisch - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Bob Lavalee - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Matt Betz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Track Curtis - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Matt Betz - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Bob Lavallee - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

August Edwards - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Jay Lewis - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Holcomb - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Carol M. Rice - LOBBY HERO - Rover Dramawerks 2%

August Edwards - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Bryan Stevenson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Eric Luckie - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Jeffrey Schmidt - BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 1%

Cory Garrett - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 1%

Patrick Holcomb - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%

Kae Styron - MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Brazil - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 14%

Cameron Martin - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Lubbock Community Theatre 12%

Jordan Wood - RENT - Wallace Theater 8%

Thomas Bartke - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 8%

Brian McDonald - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 6%

Kenzie Uptergrove - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 6%

Thomas Bartke - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 6%

Jorge Guerra - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 4%

John Flores - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 3%

Jason Rice - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Natalie Burkhart - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

G. Aaron Siler - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Ryan Brazil - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Becca and Jason Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Mark Howard - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Sam Rushen - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Adi Hedge - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Brian Crowell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 1%

Noah Heller - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

G. Aaron Siler - BIG FISH - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Amy Jackson - TO DIE FOR - Runway Theatre 1%

Lindsey Hertel - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Co 1%

Emilee Biles - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Natalie Burkhart - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Jared Cobb - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brayden Ross-Istok - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 7%

Jet Terry - RENT - Wallace Theater 5%

Annie Burge - RENT - Wallace Theater 4%

Alice Bryant - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Amrynn Wood - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Courtney Smith - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Presley Duyck - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Ian Klotzman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Rachel Biggs - RENT - Wallace Theater 2%

Noah Aguilar - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Eric Hilsinger - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Rebecca Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Tyler Halbrooks - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Christian R. Black - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jayden Banks - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Bonnie Grugle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Micah Perkins - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Molly Minyard - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Lexi Rene - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Andrew Nicolas - AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 1%

Natasha Braun - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Kira Trees - GYPSY - Mainstage ILC 1%

Brenna Petersen - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Bill Combs - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 1%

MattJohn West - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Helen Jennings - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 5%

Micah Perkins - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Dylan Avant - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 4%

Camden Duyck - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 4%

Alejandro Hernandez - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 3%

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 3%

Sydney Aviles - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 3%

Andrew Nicolas - KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 3%

LeeAnne Gierisch - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

Rachel Freeman - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Zak Reynolds - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Stacey Calvert - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Eddy Herring - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Wendi Evetts - TIGERS BE STILL - Mainstage ILC 2%

Alyssa Costa - THE CAKE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Ayanna Arnold - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Mark Winter - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Beth Brown - NO ROOM PICTURE ON A BLANK WALL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Aaron Kozak - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 2%

Mary Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Blake McNamara - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 2%

Michael Page - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Davayun Chase - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Hope Sisemore - BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 41%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Artisan Center Theater 20%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Dallas Children's Theatre 13%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Company 8%

LES MISERABLES - Plaza Academy 7%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 6%

A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 3%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Weatherford College Summer Stage 3%

