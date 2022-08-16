Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bluegrass Group Damn Tall Buildings To Perform At Coppell Art Center On September 9 

This unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Coppell Arts Center will welcome dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings to Coppell on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 PM.

Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves.

This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $30 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

In their early days, Damn Tall Buildings didn't rehearse - they busked. Now, whether live or on record, the band still radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students playing bluegrass on the street. But anchoring that energy is their instrumental chops, their strong songwriting, and their varied influences that stretch beyond bluegrass, even beyond American roots music altogether.

Whether sharing lead vocals and instrumental solos or blending their voices into loose, joyous harmony, the four members of Damn Tall Buildings (guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk, fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta and banjoist/vocalist Jordan Alleman) blend elements of bluegrass, blues, roots-rock and vintage swing to create a captivating, high-energy sound.

Since their busking days, they've made three albums: 2014's Cure-All, 2015's self-titled, and 2019's Don't Look Down. Their lyrics find beauty and glory in the mundane, workaday struggle of everyday life: time keeps passing, you don't like your job, you drink too much, you laugh with your friends, you search for a home, and you dream about what else might be out there. You carry on. This is what Damn Tall Buildings sings about, what they seek to share with their audience.





