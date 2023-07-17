AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces 2023/2024 Broadway Single Tickets On Sale

Single tickets will be on sale to the public Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. CST.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo 2 Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month Photo 4 NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month

AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces 2023/2024 Broadway Single Tickets On Sale

AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces 2023/2024 Broadway Single Tickets On Sale

The AT&T Performing Arts Center recently announced its 2023/2024 series of Broadway at the Center, featuring THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, ANNIE, AND SHREK THE MUSICAL and add-ons, MOMIX's Alice from TITAS/ DANCE UNBOUND, CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and HAMILTON in partnership with Broadway Dallas. After a long-awaited subscription package period, single tickets will be available to the public starting Monday, July 17, 2023.

“The Center is excited to put single tickets on sale earlier than ever for the new Broadway at the Center series,” says AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO Warren Tranquada. “With several sold-out shows last season, we want to give our customers the opportunity to lock in their tickets early, even if a full season subscription does not suit their needs. It's going to be a great year for Broadway and we are excited to give our customers more opportunities to enjoy the Center and the season.”

Center Circle Member presale begins Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Center subscribers and corporate presale beings Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Broadway Dallas presale begins Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Public on-sale begins Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Single tickets and subscription package sales can be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online at Click Here.

Four show subscription packages are still available and range from $95 to $595. Box Office phone is open 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before performances – closed Saturdays and Sundays. For groups of 10 or more please call 214-978-2879.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces 2023-2024 BNSF POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT SERIES LINE Photo
Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces 2023-2024 BNSF POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT SERIES LINEUP

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today the shows in the 2023-2024 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series.

2
Eisemann Center to Present Mariachi Herencia De Mexico With Special Guest La Marisoul Photo
Eisemann Center to Present Mariachi Herencia De Mexico With Special Guest La Marisoul

Eisemann Center Presents will continue the 2023-2024 Season with the Latin GRAMMY-nominated Mariachi Herencia de México on their Herederos tour named after the band's highly acclaimed new studio album on Friday, September 29 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall.

3
Tickets Now on Sale For JAGGED LITTLE PILL in Fort Worth Photo
Tickets Now on Sale For JAGGED LITTLE PILL in Fort Worth

Tickets are on sale now for JAGGED LITTLE PILL in Fort Worth. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award® winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning production will make its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement September 15-17.

4
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Tour With Lori McKenna Photo
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Tour With Lori McKenna

Brandy Clark composed the music and lyrics for the new hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards, while Shucked was also nominated for a total of nine Tony Awards this past year. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odysseus and Penelope
Addison Theatre Center (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Count of Monte Cristo
Plaza Theatre Company (7/14-8/05)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast
Lubbock Community Theatre (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brigadoon
Repertory Company Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rounding Third
Theatre Coppell (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vampirettes of the Caribbean
Pocket Sandwich Theatre (7/21-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Theatre Coppell (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AUDITION "A Christmas Story"
Art Centre Theatre (10/07-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year In Egypt
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, School Edition
Farr Best Theatre (10/27-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You