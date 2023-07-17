AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces 2023/2024 Broadway Single Tickets On Sale

The AT&T Performing Arts Center recently announced its 2023/2024 series of Broadway at the Center, featuring THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, ANNIE, AND SHREK THE MUSICAL and add-ons, MOMIX's Alice from TITAS/ DANCE UNBOUND, CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and HAMILTON in partnership with Broadway Dallas. After a long-awaited subscription package period, single tickets will be available to the public starting Monday, July 17, 2023.

“The Center is excited to put single tickets on sale earlier than ever for the new Broadway at the Center series,” says AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO Warren Tranquada. “With several sold-out shows last season, we want to give our customers the opportunity to lock in their tickets early, even if a full season subscription does not suit their needs. It's going to be a great year for Broadway and we are excited to give our customers more opportunities to enjoy the Center and the season.”

Center Circle Member presale begins Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Center subscribers and corporate presale beings Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Broadway Dallas presale begins Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Public on-sale begins Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Single tickets and subscription package sales can be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online at Click Here.

Four show subscription packages are still available and range from $95 to $595. Box Office phone is open 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before performances – closed Saturdays and Sundays. For groups of 10 or more please call 214-978-2879.