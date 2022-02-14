AMP Concerts Expands Artist Residency Program In 2022

AMP Concerts presents seven different musical artists from around the world representing various musical styles in extensive artist residencies this year. While AMP has hosted artist residencies previously, this year features more artists than ever before, with more activities benefitting more New Mexicans. Each artist will reside in New Mexico for several days, performing public concerts and providing music education to both young and adult learners through workshops, lectures, symposia and more.

AMP has provided the artists a richer New Mexico experience, with performances in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe, opportunities to meet and play with local musicians, to experience our cultural and natural resources and inspire students and the community. It's also a way to connect to AMP's roots by providing rich, personal experiences to up-and-coming artists, something that was always at the heart of AMP Concerts back to our house concerts in 2000.

Featured artists include Kaki King (experimental multi-media guitarist, USA), Diana Burco (accordion/songwriter, Colombia), Germán López (timplé, Canary Islands), Masters of Hawaiian Music (ukulele/slack key guitar, USA), Chontadelia (Afro-Colombian marimba, Colombia), The Small Glories (folk duo, Canada), and Hit La Rosa (psychedelic cumbia, Peru).

Confirmed performances and public programs can be found at www.ampconcerts.org.