A Not So Casual Affair with Corey Cott Ohlook Performing Arts Center

How do you celebrate an expansion eighteen years in the making? You throw a swanky, "Not So Casual Affair"!

On Friday, June 14th Ohlook Performing Arts Center in Grapevine, Texas is doing just that with the help of one very special friend. Corey Cott, a well loved performer of stage and screen with credits that include the Tony award winning musical "Bandstand", two years as Jack Kelly in "Newsies", his Broadway debut, followed by the Broadway revival of "Gigi" opposite Vanessa Hudgens. He has been seen on television in such shows as "Z: The Beginning of Everything", "The Good Fight", "Madam Secretary", "Public Morals" and "Law and Order SVU". While his accomplishments are many and varied, he has maintained a love and commitment to working with young performers as they discover their own passion for the world of performance. Rounding out the talent is Ohlook's long time music director Kelley Poché Rodriguez who will accompany Corey for this momentous evening.

Ohlook Performing Arts Center has become one of DFW's best-kept secrets in their jewel box theatre in Grapevine. This expansion has come at just the right time as the program is expanding to include a Triple Threat Dance program led by Devin Daussat, former owner of Dance Axiom and former Captain of the Award Winning Southlake Carroll Emerald Belles. Ohlook has produced over 265 shows in seventeen seasons and includes a National award winning student company, winning top awards at Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta and remaining one of a handful of theatres chosen to pilot new works for iTheatrics and Disney Theatrical Group. Beyond awards and pilots, Ohlook is committed to the craft and growth of every performer and works tirelessly to expand opportunities in the DFW theatre community.

Ohlook invites you to enjoy a night of Broadway entertainment, food and drinks and a silent auction filled with treasures all designed to support further growth of this exciting program. Tickets are available at www.ohlookperform.com. There will be a Meet & Greet with Corey at 6:30 followed by cocktails and the concert at 8:00. Sponsorship opportunities are available that will grant front row tickets to this special event as well as season tickets for their upcoming 18th Season. Contact Heather Ganson at heather.ganson@ohlookperform.com with questions. It will be a night of celebration!





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories