10th Annual FESTIVAL OF THE KID Announced At Stage West

Stage West is pleased to announce the 10th annual Festival of the Kid performances, Monday through Wednesday May 6-May 8 in the Studio at Stage West. This unique festival was originally conceived by Rob Bosquez, Jr. and Dana Schultes in 2009, and its first performance was presented in December of that year. Their idea was simple: produce plays written by kids and use their peers as the performers. Since that time, the Neighborhood Play Contest has drawn hundreds of entries, and has expanded to three days, with two performances each night.

North Texas students were invited to write a short narrative, either fictional or biographical, with themes such as cultural, neighborhood, family or current issues encouraged. The plays chosen have been cast using students and are directed by seasoned professionals.

There will be two performances on each date, at 6:15pm and 8pm, and each date features a different lineup. Monday's lineup is rated PG-13, with material suited to older students, while Wednesday's lineup is the most kid-friendly. They are:

Monday, May 6 - Blonde Hair by Eliana Del Rio, Press Conference by Lauren Sphar, Hugged by Loneliness by Taylor Watson, Booger Brother by Emma Givens, Just Friends by Amya Scott, Shadowbox Experiment by Lucas Bradanini, Undercover Gay by Breanna Cox, Sea of Fire by Emma Richardson & Lilith Correa Hernandez, Falling Stars by Destyni Baxter, Reality by Annahi Castillo, The Final Words of Professor Richard Gribanov by Xander Adwell.

Tuesday, May 7 - Imaginary Friends by Randi Ruppersburg, Antonio's Story by Solomon Alvarez, Multi-Cultural Family by Karina M. Johnson, Backwards Love by Alexandra Jackson, The Damaged Ones by Lamont'e Murphy, The Hostage by Lauren Chavez, My Super Power by Christian Rincon, 1st Day of School without You by Sarah Turton, So. Much. Pain by Breanna Cox, FWAFA Poetry group: Mosquito Man-Brett Martin, Untitled- Kolby Hribar, Magic w Music- Dael Park, Wonders of the Ocean- Alaina H. Spaltro, Robert's Rules by Grace Sapienza.

Wednesday, May 8 - Painting in a Different Color by Sophia Zamora, Secrets of Us by Natalie Jimenez, Diana Molina & Shuntiera Curry, Amazon/Winter Morning by Violet Ervin, True enD by Karim Bernal, Creation/Frost by Trinity Aldridge, The Adventures of Spot & Stripes by Garland Goodwin, Not Your Average White Girl by Christina Allish, N. Crowley Group: Melody-Alan Valdez, Missing You- Antonio Resendiz, Night with a Light-Angel White, Family Full of Bullies-Lauren Mack, The Lonely Fish by Anna Moss & Sarah Cung, Fairy Tale Secrets by Kate Snyder, Through the Ages by Reagan Lane.

Tickets are $10 each, or $5 for under 12; 2 and under are free; performances are also free to Stage West subscribers. Performances are at 6:15pm and 8pm, and last about an hour. For reservations, call (817) 784-9378 or go to www.stagewest.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You