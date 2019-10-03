Segerstrom Center For The Arts Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates Día de los Muertos and the return of fall with a rich blend of performances and FREE events. Center Executive Vice President Judy Morr said, "The best way to introduce ourselves to new cultures and traditions is through their music, dance, singing and theater. These are opportunities that bring us together to learn about and experience these beautiful traditions."

The festivities commence on October 19 with the family-friendly, Fall for All! The Center invites you to revel in these multi-cultural experiences on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza during the fall season with specific nods to Día de los Muertos, Halloween and Native American traditions. Beginning at noon, all are invited to join us for storytelling, face painting, giant games and an inflatable maze, along with a sensory friendly craft station. Instructor Dev Edwards will be on hand to conclude the festivities with her popular line dance class.

The Center's Family Series continues with the colorful stage production Sugar Skull! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure (November 9 - 10). This heartfelt story delves into the rich and tune-filled traditions of the Mexican holiday, perfect for the whole family. Then, six-time Grammy Award winner Lila Downs makes a triumphant return to the Center with her brand new show Día de Muertos: AL CHILE (October 27), a musical extravaganza that invites audiences to celebrate death as a natural phase in life's continuum and honor the traditions of Mexican and native Mesoamerican cultures.



El Centro Cultural de Mexico will be onsite at the Center for Fall for All, Lila Downs, and Sugar Skul!. The Center is an enthusiastic participant of our local community, and is thrilled to once again participate in the Centro Cultural's annual Noche de Altares event on November 2 in Santa Ana. The Noche de Altares event is celebrating seventeen years of Day of the Dead festivities.

Fall for All!

October 19, 2019 | Saturday at 12:00 p.m-4:00 p.m.

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, FREE

Kicking off at noon, El Centro Cultural de Mexico will host a Día de los Muertos activity where kids and families can make paper flowers to put on a community altar. Performances by Las Estrellas Ballet Folklorico, Cryptix - A Halloween A Capella, and Green Room Studios will enliven the Argyros Plaza throughout the day. Fall for All concludes with Dev Edwards' popular line dance class from 3:15-4:00 p.m.

Lila Downs' Día de Muertos: AL CHILE

October 27, 2019 | Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $39.

One of Mexico's greatest singers and cultural ambassadors, Lila Downs brings her unique interpretation of traditional Mexican and Mesoamerican music, with Día de Muertos: AL CHILE. The program features a blend of ballet folklorico and mariachi as the singer is joined by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company, the premiere folk ballet company in Los Angeles, and Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, the leading all-female mariachi group in the Southwest. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to this musical extravaganza and immerse themselves in the rich cultural significance of Día de los Muertos in the Concert Hall lobby where a local artist will build a traditional altar. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the altar tradition and the significance of the altar elements.

Sugar Skull! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure

November 9 - 10, 2019 | Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Samueli Theater. Tickets are $20.

Young Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a candy skeleton, on her abuelita's cemetery ofrenda, suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de los Muertos. Sugar Skull! is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos. Featuring Mexico Beyond Mariachi, a company of gifted musicians and dancers rooted in Mexican traditions, this colorful stage production is the perfect fall entertainment for youth and family audiences alike. Join us before performances of Sugar Skull! for a Día de los Muertos celebration including special visual arts projects, a photo op and other fun festivities exploring the history and traditions behind this popular holiday.





