Philharmonic Society Of Orange County Presents An Evening With Itzhak Perlman With Longtime Collaborator Rohan De Silva

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents "An Evening with Itzhak Perlman." Curated by Tony Award-winning director Dan Sullivan and produced by Elliott Forrest, this multi-media program interweaves storytelling by 16-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Itzhak Perlman alongside personal photos, clips from the Grammy-nominated Itzhak documentary, and live music-making by Perlman and longtime pianist and friend, Rohan De Silva.

This is an American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (AFIPO) Partner Event, a part of the Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Foundation Select Series-with additional support from The Segerstrom Foundation. AFIPO and the Philharmonic Society will host a VIP experience which will include dinner and an opportunity to meet Mr. Perlman himself-this event is limited to 20 guests.

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.

Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Mr. Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom-the Nation's highest civilian honor-by President Obama in 2015, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986. Mr. Perlman has been honored with sixteen Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize.

In the 2023/24 season, Mr. Perlman continues touring "An Evening with Itzhak Perlman," which captures highlights of his career through narrative and multi-media elements intertwined with performance, with dates in Newark, Dallas, Costa Mesa and Stony Brook.

Rohan De Silva has partnered with violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman in worldwide recitals, and every notable violinist on the concert stage today. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Barbican and Wigmore Hall in London, Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, Suntory Hall in Tokyo and at the White House at the invitation of President Barack Obama in 2012 for Shimon Peres; at the Millennium Grammy Awards ceremony in 2000; and at a State Dinner in 2007 hosted by President George W. Bush for Queen Elizabeth. A native of Sri Lanka, Mr. De Silva was invited in 2015 by the Prime Minister of his country to perform for U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on his historic visit to Sri Lanka.

In the 2023/24 season, Mr. De Silva plays recitals with Itzhak Perlman across North America including Portland, Los Angeles, Toronto and the New York Tri-State area. Mr. De Silva served on faculty at the Perlman Music Program from 2000 to 2007 and currently teaches at the Juilliard School where he has served on faculty since 1991 and at Heifetz International Music Institute. He has led masterclasses in Collaborative Piano at University of Texas at Austin, Indiana University in Bloomington and the University of Gainesville in Florida. In addition, he was awarded Best Accompanist at the Ninth International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and received the Samuel Sanders Collaborative Artist Award presented to him by Itzhak Perlman at Carnegie Hall.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, is located at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Ticket prices start at $58 and are available at the Philharmonic Society box office at (949) 553-2422, online at Click Here, and at the Center box office at (714) 556-2787. A limited number of box seats are also available for purchase. Call for pricing and availability.

Founded in 1954 as Orange County's first music organization, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents national and international performances of the highest quality and provides dynamic and innovative music education programs for individuals of all ages to enhance the lives of Orange County audiences through music.

Since its inception, the Philharmonic Society has evolved and grown with the county's changing landscape, presenting artists and orchestras who set the standard for artistic achievement from Itzhak Perlman, Gustavo Dudamel, Yo-Yo Ma, and Renée Fleming to the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and many others. In addition, the Philharmonic Society celebrates multi-disciplinary performances under its Eclectic Orange brand and embraces music from a wide range of countries with its World Music performances. Its celebrated family concerts introduce children to classical music with creative and inspiring performances, instilling music appreciation for future generations.

The Philharmonic Society's nationally recognized Youth Music Education Programs, offered free of charge, engage more than 100,000 students annually through curriculum-based music education programs that aim to inspire, expand imaginations, and encourage learning at all levels. These programs are made possible by the Committees of the Philharmonic Society comprised of 500 volunteer members who provide more than 90,000 hours of in-kind service each year. As a key youth program, the exceptional Orange County Youth Symphony and String Ensemble provide top-tier training to the area's most talented young musicians through multi-level ensemble instruction, leadership training, touring opportunities, challenging professional repertoire, and performances in world-class venues. The Philharmonic Society also promotes life-long learning by connecting with colleges and universities to conduct masterclasses and workshops and providing pre-concert lectures to introduce audiences to program selections.

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

Itzhak Perlman, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano

Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8pm

"An Evening with Itzhak Perlman"

Pre-concert lecture with Brian Lauritzen, 7pm

Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Ticket prices start at $58.

Limited number of box seats available for purchase.

Call for pricing and availability.

Available at the Philharmonic Society box office (949) 553-2422, or online at Click Here.