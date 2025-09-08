Pacific Symphony to Open 2025–26 Classical Series with RACHMANINOFF & SIBELIUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pacific Symphony will launch its 2025–26 Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series with Rachmaninoff & Sibelius, a program featuring two of the late Romantic repertoire’s most powerful works. Concerts take place September 18–20 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

Internationally acclaimed conductor Ludovic Morlot will lead the Symphony in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by award-winning pianist Alessio Bax, followed by Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1.

“Pacific Symphony is thrilled to launch our 2025–26 Classical Series with two powerful works that are sure to move and inspire, as they speak to the perseverance of the human spirit,” said John Forsyte, president and CEO of Pacific Symphony. “We are honored to be joined by conductor Ludovic Morlot and pianist Alessio Bax as we open this exciting season.”

Concert Information

Rachmaninoff & Sibelius

September 18–20, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | Costa Mesa, CA

Program

Rachmaninoff – Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18

Sibelius – Symphony No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 39

Artists

Ludovic Morlot, conductor

Alessio Bax, piano

Pacific Symphony

Tickets: Subscriptions start at $126, single tickets at $36. A pre-concert talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets and information at PacificSymphony.org or by calling (714) 755-5799.

