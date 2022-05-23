PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to Segerstrom Center for a limited two-week engagement from July 5 to July 17. Tickets are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787; for inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services offices at (714) 755-0236.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman." Produced by New Regency Productions, Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

For more information, visit https://prettywomanthemusical.com/.

Their current COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders aged 15 and older to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Fully vaccinated means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov



Ticket holders without proof of vaccination can present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 48 hours or antigen taken within 24 hours) of the performance. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result, emailed result, or a picture of results showing a negative diagnosis as well as the date and their name. At-home tests will not be accepted.



As of April 1, masks are not required but are strongly recommended for all ticket holders.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site opening this fall as the home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kaiser Permanente, Official Health Care Partner and United Airlines, Official Airline.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

July 5 to July 17, 2022

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $28.00

In person and Phone-

The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Monday 10am - 2pm

Tuesday through Friday Noon- 5pm

Closed Saturday's and Sundays

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236