Full Cast Set For AIN'T TOO PROUD at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Performances run October 17-29, 2023.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts has announced full casting for the First National Tour of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, coming to Segerstrom Hall for two weeks, from October 17-29, 2023.

Stepping into the role of ‘Otis Williams’ will be original First National tour cast member, Michael Andreaus, and joining the tour from the Original Broadway Company is E. Clayton Cornelious as ‘Paul Williams.’ They join the current Classic Temptations Jalen Harris as ‘Eddie Kendricks,’ Harrell Holmes Jr. as ‘Melvin Franklin,’ and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as ‘David Ruffin’. 

The tour also welcomes new cast members, Derek AdamsReggie Bromell, Felander, Melvin Gray Jr., Quiana Onrae’l Holmes, Ryan M. Hunt, Jeremy Kelsey, AJ Lockhart, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Devin Price, Brittny Smith, Amber Mariah Talley, and Nazarria Workman, who will be performing with current tour cast members Brian C. Binion, Shayla Brielle G., Devin Holloway, and Andrew Volzer.

Featuring the Grammy® winning songs and Tony® winning moves, AIN’T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017.

The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN'T TOO PROUD opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued to play to sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre’s box office record. The first national tour launched in December 2021 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), Molly Meg Legal (production supervisor), and Nicole Olson (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The national tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Stephen Gabriel, executive producer. General management and production management by Work Light Productions.

The Grammy Award®-nominated Ain’t Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, please visit: https://ume.lnk.to/AintTooProudBroadwayCastPR 




