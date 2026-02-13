Candace Bushnell Stars in One-Woman Show at South Coast Repertory

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

She is the groundbreaking voice behind “Sex and the City.” And South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Suzanne Appel) are proud to welcome Candace Bushnell to the theatre for three performances of her one-woman show—Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY. The benefit production is supported by Host Committee members Stephanie Argyros, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Jane Yada, Wendy Hales and Paula Tomei.

Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY tells the story how Bushnell created “Sex and the City,” the ups and downs of life as a single woman in New York and the television series that became a global phenomenon. It runs for one weekend only. Performances are Saturday May 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

South Coast Repertory's Managing Director Suzanne Appel shared, ”Girls night out has never been so much fun as it will be when we gather to celebrate what Sex and the City has meant to women everywhere. For thirty years Candace Bushnell's Carrie Bradshaw has embodied what it means to be true to oneself—something she shares with her creator. Candace's work has honored the richness of female friendships and expanded how women embrace their sensuality. South Coast Repertory has long welcomed world-class artists to its stages. This benefit for our season and education programs is a wonderful opportunity to bring together live theatre and fashion for a great cause.”

Each performance includes a pre-show South Coast Plaza shopping experience featuring brand partners on-site at SCR. Mona Lee Nesseth, an antique and estate jewelry expert, will curate a selection of luxury jewelers for exclusive on-site shopping. All guests will be invited to join in for themed cocktails (Cosmos, anyone?) and plenty of opportunities for fashionable photos with friends.

Ticket levels feature a limited number of VIP Meet & Greet Packages for $425 that include a pre-show VIP reception, sponsored by South Coast Plaza, and an exclusive champagne meet-and-greet and photo opportunity on stage with Bushnell.

Those interested in private sponsorship experiences should contact Director of Development, Clare Kiklowicz at (714) 708-5521.