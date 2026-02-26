South Coast Repertory Shifts 2025-26 Season with New Hershey Felder Show

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Coast Repertory and HFP LIVE have announced that the world premiere of Hershey Felder IN THE PIANO & ME will replace Hershey Felder, BEETHOVEN in the company’s spring lineup. The new production will run June 9–21 on the Segerstrom Stage.

Written and performed by Hershey Felder, the autobiographical work departs from Felder’s composer portrait series to focus on his own life and musical journey. The production traces Felder’s upbringing in Montreal as the child of Polish and Hungarian immigrants, and his discovery of the piano, which connected him to his heritage and shaped a career spanning more than 6,000 performances worldwide.

The program features music by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Bartók, Gershwin, Williams and Felder. Dramaturgy is by Jerry Patch. Concept design is by Felder, with lighting by Christopher Rynne, sound and production management by Erik Carstensen, and projections by Stefano Decarli. The production is produced by HFP and Tammy Globerman.

The change allows the work to embark on a world premiere tour ahead of its Off-Broadway opening in New York later this summer.

Tickets already purchased for Hershey Felder, BEETHOVEN will be automatically honored for The Piano & Me. Ticket holders may contact the SCR Ticket Services Office at (714) 708-5555 for additional options. The June 14 performance of Hershey Felder’s Great American Songbook Sing-Along remains as scheduled.