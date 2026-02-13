South Coast Repertory to Stage CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE This February

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Coast Repertory will present CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE, with book and lyrics by Karen Zacarias and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, running February 20 through March 8 on the Julianne Argyros Stage in Costa Mesa.

Directed by Sara Guerrero, the Theatre for Young Audiences and Families production is recommended for ages 4 and up.

The bilingual musical reimagines the classic fairy tale with a contemporary twist. Cenicienta speaks only Spanish, while Rosa, a competitive basketball star, speaks only English. As both girls contend with questions of identity, ambition, and belonging, the story unfolds on and off the court, culminating in the Super Dooper Eastern Western Division Basketball Game. The production combines Latin music, humor, and sportsmanship in a family-focused retelling of the well-known tale.

Artistic Director David Ivers said the production reflects broader themes in the season, with two young women “contend[ing] with their own sense of place and identity.” Managing Director Suzanne Appel noted the impact of representation for young audiences, particularly through SCR’s program that brings approximately 4,800 third graders from Orange County public schools to 16 student matinees. Through support from the Segerstrom Family Foundation, SCR provides free transportation and tickets to Title I schools, with additional subsidized tickets available for $9.

Zacarias returns to SCR for her fourth production, following Destiny of Desire and previous Theatre for Young Audiences and Families works Jane of the Jungle and Ella Enchanted. La Puma, one of SCR’s most frequent musical collaborators, has contributed to numerous Theatre for Young Audiences and Families productions over the years.

The cast includes Sophia Barajas as Rosa Perez, Joslynn Cortes as Cinderella/Cenicienta, Oscar Fabela as Fairy Godfather/Padrino, Jessenia Michei Ingram and Adam Leiva in ensemble roles, and Ryan Nebreja as Joey/Narrator. The creative team features scenic designer Christopher Scott Murillo, Costume Designer Elena Flores, lighting designer Nita Mendoza, sound designer Melanie Falcón, and choreographer Marissa Herrera.

Public performances run from February 20 through March 8, with ticket prices ranging from $27 to $50.