FOOTLOOSE Will Be Performed as Part of Vanguard University's Department Of Theatre Arts

Vanguard University’s Theatre Arts Department will present Footloose written by Dean Pitchford, adapted by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, and music by Tom Snow. This production of Footloose is directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Nikki Snelson and will be opening February 20 and running through March 9. With its unforgettable music, dynamic choreography, and compelling story, Footloose promises to be an exhilarating and emotional experience for audiences of all ages.

“I'm so thrilled to bring Footloose to the Lyceum Theater. The iconic film has always been a favorite and this cast of young artists is electrifying. They will sing and dance their way straight into your heart. After all... there is a time to laugh. A time to weep. A time to mourn. And a time dance! This is your time to cut loose with us at FOOTLOOSE.” -Director, Nikki Snelson

Nikki Snelson is a director, choreographer and actress working on Broadway and beyond for the last 20 years. Ms. Snelson is most recognized for her performance of Brooke Wyndam in the original Broadway and MTV cast of Legally Blonde. Snelson originated the role of Winnie Tate in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun (starring Bernadette Peters). She was also seen on Broadway in Sweet Charity (starring Christina Applegate). Nikki played "Cassie" in the National Tour of A Chorus Line and also performed in the Broadway National Tours of Beauty and the Beast, Showboat, Hello, Dolly, and Jonathan Larson's Tick Tick…Boom (Susan). Snelson originated the role of The Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn's Wonderland. Nikki played Velma in Chicago at Maine State Theater and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at The Napa Valley Opera House. Snelson was featured in the groundbreaking documentary Every Little Step as well in the major motion pictures, Reefer Madness and Across the Universe. On the small screen, Nikki has been seen on Desperate Housewives and All My Children. Nikki plays Janelle Kincaid in the upcoming web series Ms. Guidance. Snelson provides the voice and CGI for Rockstar Games’ Midnight Club Los Angeles and Red Dead Redemption. She received her training in Musical Theatre from Boston Conservatory. Nikki grew up in the St Louis area and made her professional debut at the St Louis Muny. She has directed, choreographed, and taught in Argentina, Chile, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Ireland, Scotland, Paris, London and many more. She is an artist in residence at Singapore’s famed theater school, Lasalle College of the Arts. Nikki is the Artist Director of Rochester Broadway Theater League’s Summer Stars program. Her directing credits include: Ain’t Misbehavin, World Goes Round, Gypsy, Wedding Singer, Pajama Game, Cabaret, Legally Blonde, and A Chorus Line. Nikki has choreographed for Elton John's Life Ball in Vienna., The Young and the Restless, The Miss America pageant and the upcoming The Funny Dance Show on E! Nikki recently created, wrote, choreographed, and directed the critically acclaimed A Not So Silent Night for Vanguard University. In 2020, Ms. Snelson directed and choreographed Chicago in Singapore. Most recently,

Nikki wrote, directed, choreographed, and edited an original film entitled Ready, Set, GO, and directed/choreographed Mamma Mia! both at Vanguard. Nikki resides in Orange County, California with her husband and 3-year-old son. Nikki is the CEO of Musical Theatre Mayhem, a triple-threat workshop series featuring major Broadway stars.

Footloose is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Bomont. With the help of Ariel (the Reverend’s daughter) and Willard (a country hick who becomes his Best Friend), Ren struggles to convince the Reverend to let the teenagers dance in order to help the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all. Footloose is based on the iconic film with Kevin Bacon. This production is suitable for teens and older ages.

Cast includes Leilua Kruse, Leilani Munck, Alex Norman, Arabella Chrastina, Matthew Barge, Kendra Barnhart, Hannah Udvarhelyi, Julia Flores, Dane Hobrecht, Faith Horne, Dylan Cranford, Natalia Elizalde, Nathan Gall, Noah Osborne, Isaac Yescas, Ezekial Fuller, Nadia McGill, Neveah Snow, Michael Oliva-Hernandez, Rylee Schmidt, Giana Garcia, Jordan Silva, Ruth Gray, and Christina Rose.

Band includes Scott Cokely (MD and Piano), Natalie Suvarnasuddhi (Swing Reed), Eby Viveros (Bass), David Page (Drums), Richard Guzman (Guitar), and Kelly Cokely (Piano 2).

Designers include Jim Huffman (Scenic Designer); Lia Hansen (Costume Designer); Garrett Spady (Lighting Designer); and Nathan Gall (Assistant Lighting Designer).

Crew includes Jim Huffman (Technical Director); Montana Leyva (Stage Manager); Alyssa Kammerer (Production Manager); Taylor Estrada & Shekinah Rainwater (Assistant Stage Managers); Bethany Thomas (Green Room Manager); Anabelle Collins & Chase Pebelier (Costume Crew); Ann Albertoni (Laundry); Bethany Thomas (Costume Construction); Jim Huffman (Audio Supervisor); Jenna Bolar, Taylor Estrada, Montana Leyva, Nathan Gall, Shekinah Rainwater, Alex Bodziak, Michael Oliva-Hernandez (Set Construction/Scenic Painting); Nathan Gall (Master Electrician); Jenna Bolar (Light Board Operator); Gregory Dodd & Kaitlynn Gallegos (Lighting Technicians); Sarah Snow (Audio Technician); Robert Reed (Head usher); Karla Martinez & Ann Albertoni (Box Office); Koy Hackworth & Ann Albertoni (Golf Cart Drivers).

Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Megan Thompson (Assistant Theatre Manager); Linda Isabela Rendon (House Manager); Julia Flores, & Leilani Munck (Marketing Assistants).

