FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL to be Presented by Edison High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edison High School Theater will present its upcoming production of "Footloose the Musical," a high-energy and heartwarming story about the power of music and dance. Performances will take place on February 28th at 7:00 PM, March 1st at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Huntington Beach High School Theater.

"Footloose the Musical" tells the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town where rock 'n' roll and dancing are banned. Ren challenges the town's restrictions and, in the process, helps the community heal from a past tragedy. Filled with electrifying dance numbers and iconic 80s hits like "Footloose," "Holding Out for a Hero," and "Let's Hear It for the Boy," this production promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

The talented cast and crew of Edison High School Theater students have been working tirelessly to bring this vibrant and dynamic musical to life. From the dazzling choreography to the stunning costumes, every aspect of the production has been carefully crafted to create a truly spectacular theatrical event.

"Bringing Footloose to the stage has been a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. We faced some significant challenges, but our students and creative team met each obstacle with grace and determination. This production is a testament to their unwavering spirit and a reminder that anything is possible when you have a shared vision. We're so proud of what they've accomplished, and we can't wait to share this uplifting story with our community," says Clara D'Autilia, Director of the production.

Comments