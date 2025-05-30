DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to American Coast Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Coast Theater Company will present Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Death of a Salesman, running June 19 through June 29, 2025, at the Lyceum Theater on the campus of Vanguard University. Directed by Chance Theater's Oánh Nguyễn, this production brings Miller's timeless characters to life in a fresh and compelling way.

Death of a Salesman is Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama and most celebrated work. Willy Loman is an unsuccessful salesman whose unrealistic and unrelenting pursuit of "the American Dream" leads to tragedy for himself and his family. His family's vision of that dream and their perceptions of who Willy really is, beyond his facade, don't necessarily match up with his reality.

"Willy believed that being well-liked was the key to success. He was convinced that charm and appearances would ultimately lead to greatness, and he built his entire life around this illusion. But the world had changed, and the version of success Willy was chasing no longer existed-if it ever did. Today's young people face a similar trap. They are growing up in a world where success often seems tied to visibility and online validation. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube promise that with enough effort and the right content, anyone can "make it." A single viral post can turn an ordinary person into an overnight celebrity. But what happens when that validation doesn't come?

Like Willy, many young people are being sold a version of success that suggests if you just hustle hard enough, stay visible, and play the game long enough, success will eventually follow. But what happens when the algorithm doesn't favor you, and when the 'likes' and followers don't translate into real opportunities or lasting security? The pressure to constantly perform, curate, and maintain an idealized version of themselves online can feel overwhelming-and just like Willy, they may find themselves chasing a dream that remains just out of reach.

Willy's tragedy wasn't just that he failed to achieve his dream-it was that he tied his entire sense of self-worth to that dream. Today, young people risk falling into the same trap, measuring their value by external approval and fleeting moments of attention. But as Willy's story shows us, the cost of this pursuit can be devastating."

Director Oánh Nguyễn

Cast includes Jeff Paul as Willy Loman, Susan K. Berkompas as Linda Loman, Micah Munck as Biff, Luke Desmond as Happy, Dane Hobrecht as Bernard, Tony Sutera as Charley, Rick Werblin as Uncle Ben, Ben Green as Howard Wagner/Stanley, Gabrielle Paul as The Women/Miss Forsythe, Arabella Chrastina as Jenny/Letta.

Designers include Fred Kinney (Scenic Designer), Lia Hansen (Costume Designer), Daryl Hovis (Sound Designer), and Garrett Spady (Lighting Designer).

Crew includes Jim Huffman (Technical Director); Yasmine Reid (Stage Manager); Taylor Estrada (Assistant Stage Manager); Shekinah Rainwater (Green Room Manager); Jenna Bolar (Costume Crew); Montana Leyva (Sound Operator); Nadia McGill (Light Board Operator); Kaitlyn Ponton (Properties); Nadia McGill (Properties Assistant); Kaitlyn Ponton & Amanada Fagan (Head Ushers); Bethany Thomas (Box office).

Production Staff includes Susan K. Berkompas (Artistic Producing Director); Oánh Nguyễn (Director); Montana Leyva (Company Manager); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Linda Isabela Rendon (House Manager); Amanda Fagan & Arabella Chrastina (Marketing Assistants).

