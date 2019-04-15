Casting Announced For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces casting for the North American tour of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, which will play Segerstrom Hall May 7 - 19, 2019.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The cast is led by Israeli theatre, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov who will take on the lead role of Tevye in this production of Fiddler on the Roof . The cast will also feature Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, Mel Weyn as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Natalie Powers as Chava, Danielle Allen as Sphintze, Emerson Glick as Bielke, Jesse Weil as Motel, Ryne Nardecchia as Perchick, Joshua Logan Alexander as Fyedka and Jeffrey Brooks as Constable. The ensemble includes Danny Arnold , Eric Berey, Nicholas Berke, Eloise DeLuca, Derek Ege, David Ferguson, Olivia Gjurich, Michael Hegarty, Allegra Herman, Carolyn Keller, Paul Morland, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, Jacob Nahor, Jack O'Brien, Honza Pelichovsky, Leah Platt, Lynda Senisi, Nick Siccone, Brian Silver, and Britte Steele.



Tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (714) 755-0236. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, May 18, 2019 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.





