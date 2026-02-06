Laguna Art Museum to Host 44th Annual California Cool Art Auction

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Laguna Art Museum has announced the return of its signature fundraising event, the 44th Annual California Cool Art Auction, a vibrant celebration of California art, creativity and community. Featuring works by more than 100 distinguished California artists, the auction will take place February 14 through March 7 with online bidding hosted on Bidsquare and an in-person gala event at the museum.

Beginning February 14, auction works will be available to preview in person at Laguna Art Museum with paid admission, offering collectors and art lovers an opportunity to experience the breadth of contemporary California art up close. Online bidding opens the same day via Bidsquare, allowing participants from near and far to take part in this highly anticipated annual event.

The auction culminates on Saturday, March 7, at 6 P.M., when the museum transforms into a lively gathering space for artists, patrons and supporters. The evening will bring together more than 100 participating artists for an immersive celebration featuring live auction moments, exclusive artworks and special programming, all in support of Laguna Art Museum's exhibitions and education initiatives.

“The California Cool Art Auction is a powerful reflection of the creative spirit and generosity that defines California's art community,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “Each year, artists and supporters come together to make this event both meaningful and memorable, directly sustaining the museum's mission and future.”

This year's auction features an impressive lineup of distinguished California artists including giants of the art world, Fred Tomaselli, Shepard Fairey, Kim Manfredi, Jane Bauman and Ed Ruscha, among many others. Leading the live auction is acclaimed auctioneer Zack Krone, founder of California Coast Auctions. An Orange County native and longtime supporter of the museum, Krone is known for his engaging style and deep connection to the regional art community.

Registration for online bidding is open now via Bidsquare. Tickets for the exclusive March 7 live event are now available. For ticket purchases, auction details or to learn more, visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org/art-auction.

Proceeds from the California Cool Art Auction directly benefit Laguna Art Museum, made possible through the generosity of participating artists who donate their work and the supporters who champion the arts in Southern California.

Laguna Art Museum is currently seeking additional sponsors for the 44th Annual California Cool Art Auction. Sponsorship opportunities include exclusive access, early art previews and invitations to VIP events, all while supporting the museum's mission. For sponsorship information and full event details, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.