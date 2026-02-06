Photos: First Look at WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF at South Coast Repertory

The production runs through March 21.
South Coast Repertory is now presenting Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" Directed by Lisa Rothe In association with University of California, Irvine Claire Trevor School for the Arts Department of Drama, the production runs through March 21, 2026. The cast features Gabriel Gaston, Kim Martin-Cotten, Elysia Roorbach and Brian Vaughn.
The New York Times described this American classic as “wry and electric!” In Edward Albee’s landmark drama, George and Martha invite a young couple to their home for a nightcap. As the clock ticks into the wee hours, Nick and Honey find themselves submerged in a cocktail of clever mind games, deep-seated resentments and broken promises.
Hilarious and harrowing, this unflinching portrait of a marriage ceaselessly astonishes audiences with its razor-sharp dialogue and thrilling performances.
Photo Credit: Scott Smeltzer/SCR
Brian Vaughn, Elysia Roorbach, Kim Martin-Cotten and Gabriel Gaston
