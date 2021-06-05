Act One Project Releases Tickets For DEATH AND OTHER GIRLY THINGS

The virtual curtain of the Act One Project's production of RJ Fontaine's "Death and Other Girly Things" opens on June 19th. This production marks the debut of Kyle Stafford's theatre company, Act One Project.

Stafford states, "Despite everyone being filming remote, we created a family. I have been constantly blown away by these actors, and I am so excited to share this incredible show with everyone."

With students at the Orange County School of the Arts and Los Angeles County High School of the Arts headlining the lead and supporting roles, this young cast commands the stage, or Zoom box. "This show was something new, but equally exciting to do. My favorite part is when Kyle would let us talk about our day before starting our work. This gave us a way to connect, even though all of us lived in different parts of the world. From that, I can proudly say that the acting and work ethic of the people in this cast baffles me, and I am so proud of these talented people." states Dash Kaur who plays Mary Jackson. The entire cast, composed of middle and high school students, tackles harsh topics like death, grief, trauma, and alcoholism. Providing student actors with a play like this gives them insight into work they will do in the future, should they choose to pursue acting in the future.

The show premieres on Saturday, June 19th at 7:00 PM PST, and tickets are available to be reserved at https://www.kylemstafford.com/tickets. Watching the show is free, with a suggested donation of $15 per viewer.