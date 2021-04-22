ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE Announced At The Gem Theatre

Always...Patsy Cline, opens on April 22 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

This show is being produced in accordance with CDC, OC Health Dept., and City of Garden Grove COVID-19 guidelines. Please remember to protect yourself and others when attending the theater - wear a face mask and maintain social distance.

Dee Shandera returns to the stage as Louise Seger and Nicole Cassesso is back as the incomparable Patsy Cline!

Always...Patsy Cline is based on the true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with Houston housewife, Louise Seger. Having first heard Cline on the "Arthur Godfrey Show' in 1957, Seger becomes an immediate and avid fan. A chance meeting at Patsy's concert, starts a friendship that lasts until Cline's untimely death in a plane crash in 1963.

Over a pot of strong coffee, the two women spend the night chatting about their common concerns about life and family. Although they exchange addresses, Seger never imagines their relationship would continue. Yet she receives the first of many letters and phone calls from Cline shortly after. Their pen-pal correspondence provides much of the dialogue for the show.

Seger supplies the narrative while Cline floats in and out of the set singing her famous tunes, including Anytime, Walkin' After Midnight, I Fall To Pieces, Sweet Dreams, and Crazy; all backed by a live country band.

Always...Patsy Cline is written by Ted Swindley and features the music of Miss Patsy Cline.

The show combines humor, sadness and reality. It offers fans who remember Cline a chance to look back, while giving new fans an idea of what seeing her was like and what she meant to her original fans.

Performances: April 22 thru May 16 at The Gem Theatre. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night Gala is April 24.

General admission tickets are $50 each. Opening Gala Night Event Tickets, for Saturday, April 24, are $75 each and ticket holders receive an exclusive invitation to attend the pre-show catered champagne Gala beginning at 6:30 pm. Performance will begin at 8:00 pm.

In addition, enjoy a Private Meet & Greet with Patsy & Louise! This includes a Photo Op, Autographed Program and Cocktail in a Signature Cup. The Meet & Greet is $25 per person.

*Due to COVID-19 regulations, seating capacity will be limited. Seating will be assigned by the Box Office based on your purchasing group. Please call in advance with any special seating requests.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550, ext. 221, email boxoffice@onemoreproductions.com, or visit the website at www.onemoreproductions.com.