A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Come to John Glenn High School

A reinvented, and fresh take on Charles Dickens' classic novel, A Christmas Carol will be presented this holiday season at John Glenn HS in Norwalk, CA.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and his last chance at redemption. This adaptation utilizes a 19-person ensemble that plays multiple parts in bringing the narration and characters made famous in the novel to life. Here, the adaptation is truer to the narrative and acts as a ghost story, rather than the usual holiday spectacle that other versions portray. There are well-known holiday songs, and some lesser known traditional English carols in this play with music. The arrangements in this adaptation sometimes carry 2-3 overlapping carols at a time. This rarely produced adaptation deserves consideration from its audience for its effective staging, use of ensemble, and musical elements.

The cast features James Gonzales in the leading role of Ebenezer Scrooge. The hard-working ensemble that plays multiple roles throughout includes: Andrew Arballo Lopez,

Joey Louise Abugotal, Ahlexiah Bentley, Devin Delgado, Mia Delgadillo, Gabriella Estrada, Brooke Emmallah, Emily Holy, Jimmy Jimenez, Karissa Meno, Jacob Miranda, Adrien Nuñez, Brandon Nuñez, Ubaldo Oritz and Mia Quintero. Local elementary school students Ruby Carter, Sophia DeLama, and Dante Miranda lend their talents to this beautiful production.

The haunting yet joyful production for all ages is directed by Jonathan D. Mesisca and choreographed by Jennifer Mesisca. Music Direction is by Kana Yamato. Joseph Nuñez serves as the Production Stage Manager. Adriana Zaragoza and Nataly Fuerte are Assistant Stage Managers. Lighting Design by Jeremy Alonso; Sound Design by Simon Strukelj and Esiquia Silvestre; Wardrobe Supervisor is Erika Hernandez; Properties Manager is Brissa Tovar. The production is made possible by the teamwork of the JGHS Drama Club.

The show performs December 4-7th at 7pm and a special matinee performance at 2pm on Saturday December 7.

For tickets and reservations please email JohnGlennHSDrama@gmail.com





