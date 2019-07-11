World Premiere Musical DECADES IN CONCERT to Open at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is proud to launch its very own original concert revue series: Decades in Concert. The inaugural production, Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies, is slated for a special live concert preview on August 9-11.

This inaugural production transports audiences back to the 1970s to revisit the sights and sounds of the AM Gold radio era. Using music from Elton John, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees and many many more, Decades in Concert tells the story of the history and culture of America's bicentennial years. This live concert, with a talented cast and music just the way you remember, it will immerse you in nostalgic multimedia and transport you back to a decade when the living was easy!

The original production is conceived by Hugh Hallinan, helmed by Creative Director Susan Hallinan, and written by resident playwright, Phill Hill. The production team is choreographed/staged by Jennifer Kaye, musically directed by Jeff Cubeta, with Scenic Design by William Russell Stark, Costume Design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman, and Lighting/Projection Design by Axel Hammerman. The cast features the talents of Monica Charline Brown (last seen as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde), Robert Peterpaul (last seen as Prince Wesley/Frog in Princess and the Frog), Everton Ricketts (last seen in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), and Saige Noelle Bryan (American Idiot, Memphis). "The music of the 1970s was absolutely incredible," remarks playwright Phill Hill on the upcoming concert. "No other time period gave us such a wide array of unforgettable hits that even today, 50 years later, are just as great as they were back then. Our goal was to bring the best of the best together for one extraordinary show that is certain to delight any music lover."

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre continues to boast Broadway-style book musicals as well as original works. Having been a staple in the community for almost 40 years, patrons love the "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked Main Stage and Children's Theatre season, as well as a concert series and special events. The theatre will open its Main Stage season with Mamma Mia, running September 20-October 20, and continues with productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the fully staged production of Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies, The Bodyguard, and Matilda. The Children's Theatre Season begins with Sherlock Holmes and the Haunted Cabaret, running October 5-November 3, and continues with Rudolph, Three Pigs, The Little Mermaid, and Wizard of Oz.

Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies will play Friday, August 9th at 7:30pm, Saturday, August 10th at 5:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sunday, August 11th at 3:00pm. Tickets are $25, and audience members will receive an exclusive discount for the full-length production in January. Tickets and more information on Decades in Concert: Sounds of the Seventies - PREVIEW and the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's offerings (including our newest 2019-2020 season), visit www.MyCabaret.org or calling the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap - accessible theatre.





