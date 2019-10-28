Winter Term Announced At The WTCAE

Beat those winter blues and let your creativity bloom at the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education! Courses for the Winter Term begin at the Center on December 2, 2019 - so get in on the fun, registration opens November 1! Courses are for ages 5 to adult and include Musical Theatre, Acting, Improv, Directing, Broadway Dance, Props and Scenery Creation, Art Journaling, Technical Theatre, and more! Students enrolled in the Winter Term are eligible to audition for our February 2020 Young Actors Series production of Disney's FROZEN JR.!

The WTCAE also offers students of all ages and abilities one-on-one instruction. Private lessons focus on individualized development of the specified artistic discipline. Lessons may begin at any time during the month.

Scholarships are available. To register for courses or for more information, call the WTCAE at 860-489-7180 x 148 or visit warnertheatre.org. Registration opens on November 1, 2019.

The WTCAE Young Actors Series is sponsored by The Lufkin Family Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You