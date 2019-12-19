Windham Theatre Guild's Giant Indoor Tag Sale Coming Soon

Have you been waiting all year for the WTG Giant Indoor Tag Sale? Well, it's just around the corner. But the Windham Theatre Guild needs your help! Start Spring cleaning today and donate any unwanted items to the tag sale. Drop of dates are January 4th from 9 am to 2 pm or January 5th from 11 am to 2 pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street Willimantic.

Donations of clothing and shoes will be accepted again this year to be sold to Savers in Manchester ($$ for pounds). These items will NOT be available for purchase at the tag sale. Please do not donate any electronics, computers or exercise equipment.

Then come shopping for bargains at the Giant Indoor Tag Sale at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic on Saturday, January 11th from 9 am to 1 pm. The snow date for the sale is Saturday, January 18th. For more information, call 423-2245.





