Wesley Taylor and More to Star in HOLIDAY at The Goodman

Goodman Theatre’s Centennial 25/26 Season will continue with Holiday, adapted by the late Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Richard Greenberg in a contemporary reimagining of Philip Barry’s classic Roaring Twenties love story.

Tony Award-winning director Robert Falls’ cast includes Rammel Chan (King of the Yees), Christiana Clark (A Christmas Carol), Alejandra Escalante (The Cherry Orchard), Jessie Fisher (Writers Theatre’s Every Brilliant Thing), Bryce Gangel (Rivendell Theatre’s Dry Land), Molly Griggs (Broadway’s John Proctor is the Villain), Erik Hellman (Luna Gale), Jordan Lage (Atlantic Theatre Company’s Sweet Eros), Luigi Sottile (Bernhard/Hamlet) and Wesley Taylor (Broadway’s Rock of Ages). Understudies for the production will be announced at a later date.

Holiday runs January 31 through March 1, 2026 (opening night is February 9) in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

Over the last 100 years, The Goodman has produced Holiday four times—in 1930, 1939, 1947, and 1979, starring Lindsay Crouse and William H. Macy. Previous directors include Hubert Osborne, Mary Elizabeth Aurelius, Robert Hopkins and Tony Tanner. Barry's classic play inspired the 1930s film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. In Holiday, matters of the heart are a family affair in the wealthy world of the Upper East Side Setons. Enter a romantic prospect from a decidedly different background—and privilege, class and personal fulfillment are thrown into sharp relief. Falls directs this fresh take on the eternal question: work to live or live to work?

Playwright Richard Greenberg (1958-2025) was the author of Take Me Out (Drama Desk Award; NY Drama Critics Circle Award; Outer Critics Circle Award; Lucille Lortel Award; Tony Award for Best Play), which moved to Broadway after successful runs at The Public Theater in New York City and The Donmar on London’s West End. Other works include The Violet Hour, The Dazzle (Outer Critics Circle Award; John Gassner, Lucille Lortel nominations), Everett Beekin, Three Days Of Rain (L.A. Drama Critics Award; Pulitzer finalist; Olivier, Drama Desk, Hull-Warriner nominations), Hurrah At Last, Night And Her Stars, The American Plan, Life Under Water and The Author's Voice, among many other plays. His adaptation of Strindberg's Dance Of Death was seen on Broadway starring Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren and David Straithairn. Mr. Greenberg received the Oppenheimer Award for a new playwright as well as the first PEN/Laura Pels Award for a playwright in mid-career. He was an associate artist at South Coast Repertory and a member of Ensemble Studio Theater.