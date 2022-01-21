Warner Theatre Art Submission Applications Accepted Until March 1

Calling all Connecticut Artists!! The Warner Theatre has announced an initiative to add color to its spaces!

The scope of the project includes mural design and execution as well as window cling designs. The spaces vary in size based on the project. Work should be representative of the arts community and diversity in Torrington as well as the region. Artists will be compensated for their work and the Warner Theatre will cover the cost of materials needed.

Please apply via email to Eve at ewolftrand@warnertheatre.org by March 1st, 2022.

In your email, please provide your name, business (if applicable) and a brief description of your art. You are welcome to attach pictures of your artwork.

Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre." Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat studio theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed.

Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.

To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.