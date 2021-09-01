Warner Theatre Announces Mask & Vaccination Policy

Warner Theatre has released the following information regarding their mask and vaccination policy:

The Warner considers the health and well-being of our community the highest priority as we reopen. As such the following health and safety policy will remain in effect through October 31st and reserve the right to extend based on local health determinates.

Mask Policy Masks will be required for all persons inside the venue regardless of vaccination status, except when actively eating or drinking. A properly worn mask completely covers the nose and mouth, is secured to the head, and fits snugly against the side of the face. Masks will be provided if a patron does not have an acceptable face covering.



Vaccine Policy Before entering the Warner Theatre all audience members will be asked to show documentation indicating full COVID-19 vaccination status alongside a valid form of ID.

Fully vaccinated means on the day of performance, a patron is:

At least 14 days after their second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine (ie. Moderna or Pfizer). At least 14 days after their single dose of a single dose COVID-19 vaccine (ie. Johnson & Johnson).



Valid Form of ID is:

Printed document from test provider, laboratory or health care provider that includes the name of the person tested, the type of test performed, and the date of the negative test result within the time frame outlined above. Email or text message displayed on a phone or electronic device from test provider or laboratory that includes the name of the person tested, the type of test performed, and the date of the negative test result within the time frame outlined above.



Failure to comply with this policy shall result in denial of entry or expulsion from the Warner. Refunds shall be available for those unwilling or unable to comply with this policy.

These policies are based on current information and industry best practices and are subject to change. We are committed to the above policies based on local health determinates. We will continue to review the current situation and any updated guidance from the CDC and the State will determine if any changes need to be made.