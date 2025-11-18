WATER FOR ELEPHANTS National Tour To Play The Bushnell In June 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bushnell will present the North American tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS from June 2–7, 2026. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, November 25 at 10 a.m. The tour will offer eight performances at the Hartford venue following its Broadway run.

Based on Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel, the musical follows a young man who, after losing what matters most, jumps a moving train and joins a traveling circus, discovering connection and a new sense of purpose. The story is viewed through the lens of his older self, framing the narrative as a reflection on reinvention at any age. The production features a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by PigPen Theatre Co., and tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

The creative team includes circus design by Shana Carroll, choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and projections by David Bengali. Additional design and production credits include hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates, puppet design by Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre, puppet direction by Joshua Holden, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith, orchestrations by Daryl Waters, Benedict Braxton-Smith, and August Eriksmoen, and fight direction by Cha Ramos.

The tour’s stage management team is led by Kathleen Carragee, with company management led by Heather Moss. Sarah Wilhelm Pool will serve as tour music director and conductor, and Mimi Intagliata is the executive producer.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS received multiple awards during its Broadway run, including Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical, Outstanding Fight Choreography, and Outstanding Puppetry; the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical; and the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography.