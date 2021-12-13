Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse On Park's PIPPIN Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Connecticut:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Becki Walter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions 36%

Karen Casagrande - 1776 - Curtain Call 15%

Renee Sutherland - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 14%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 33%

Terry Hanson - 1776 - Curtain Call 20%

Raven Ong - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bert Bernardi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 35%

Gordon Casagrande - 1776 - Curtain Call 19%

Marc Deaton - SUOR ANGELICA - Madison Lyric Stage 9%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Emma Rosa Went - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 17%

Renee Sutherland - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 13%

Steven Simpson - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tim Howard - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 27%

Martha S. LoMonaco - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 17%

Jared Reynolds - MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre 16%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Sasha Br√§tt - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Playhouse on Park 46%

Dexter J. Singleton - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Playhouse on Park 35%

Sean Harris - ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE FROM NO√ãL COWARD'S PRIVATE LIVES - Playhouse on Park 19%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

RJ Romeo - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 21%

Lou Okell - MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre 14%

Monica Castillo - ZULLY RAMOS PRESENTS: MAYBE NEXT YEAR, A WINTER CABARET - OnBrandMC 14%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Kinetic Media - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Playhouse on Park 56%

Kinetic Media - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Playhouse on Park 28%

Kinetic Media - ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE FROM NO√ãL COWARD'S PRIVATE LIVES - Playhouse on Park 16%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

David Sexton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 34%

Peter Petrino - 1776 - Curtain Call 17%

Stephen Cihanek - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 9%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 30%

1776 - Curtain Call 25%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 8%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Rowan Simonelli - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 25%

Sara DeFelice - NUNSENSE - Curtain Call 13%

Lou Ursone - 1776 - Curtain Call 7%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Patrick Harvey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 22%

Rob Nichols - ROMEO & JULIET - Curtain Call 13%

Ed Bernstein - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 8%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Bella D'Ottavio - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 17%

Alexis Reda - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 16%

Michelle Shapiro - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 12%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Chrystal Campbell - DOGNAP ON DEKALB - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 16%

Tracy Ferguson - WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield 11%

Brian Crook - A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 10%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 30%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 21%

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 17%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 28%

1776 - Curtain Call 14%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 13%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

AS YOU LIKE IT - Elm Shakespeare Company 25%

TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR - Playhouse on Park 23%

SPOOKY SHAKESPEARE - Elm Shakespeare Company 20%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar & Joe Landry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions 33%

Jamie Lajoie - 1776 - Curtain Call 21%

Andrew Okell - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 14%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Renee Sutherland - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 59%

Jim Durkin - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 27%

Adam Jackson - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 8%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

LET'S LEARN STUFF - Pantochino Productions 41%

ZULLY RAMOS PRESENTS: MAYBE NEXT YEAR, A WINTER CABARET - OnBrandMC 17%

CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 15%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 52%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 30%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 18%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield 16%

ACTING UP! 2020 - Orange Players 13%

MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jill Nunez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions 19%

Victoria Clougher - 1776 - Curtain Call 18%

Bruce Crilly - 1776 - Curtain Call 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Matthew Horowitz - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 17%

Lizzy Booth - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 14%

Ruby White - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Aneudy Corchado - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 33%

Josephine Harding - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 29%

Eli Brito - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Eric Dino - A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 21%

Monique Castillo - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 18%

Erin Shaughnessy - ARE YOU MY SISTER? - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 17%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Fairfield Center Stage 40%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 20%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Brookfield Theatre 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 73%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Playhouse on Park 27%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

NOISES OFF - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 39%

DOT - Brookfield Theatre 17%

FREAKS, GEEKS AND OUTCASTS - Castle Craig Players 14%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

SPOOKY SHAKESPEARE - Elm Shakespeare Company 49%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Playhouse on Park 37%

THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park 14%