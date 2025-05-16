Video: Watch 'Your Daddy's Son' From RAGTIME At Goodspeed Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch brand new video from Ragtime at Goodspeed Opera House as Brennyn Lark performs "Your Daddy's Son". The production runs through June 15, 2025. The cast for Ragtime is one of the largest in Goodspeed’s history.

The video features Michael Wordly and Brennyn Lark with Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander, Jordan Alexander, Mia Bergstrom, Tommy Betz, Jodi Bluestein, Yophi Adia Bost, Jonathan Cobrda, Jalyn Crosby, Joseph Fierberg, Mia Gerachis, Blair Goldberg, Nathan Haltiwanger, Behr Marshall, Mamie Parris, Jeremiah Valentino Porter, Rory Shirley, Denver Andre Taylor, Stephen Tewks-bury, Matt Wall, and Edward Watts.

Ragtime features a book by Terrence McNally. Music is by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The musical is based on the novel “Ragtime” by E. L. Doctorow.

Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, Ragtime weaves together the stories of three fictional families striving for the American Dream. As an affluent society woman, an imaginative Jewish immigrant, and an optimistic Harlem pianist navigate a changing world, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair. With a Tony Award-winning score which blends ragtime, blues, jazz and show tunes, it’s a powerful, sweeping saga of America.

Ragtime will be directed by Christopher Betts (Yale Rep: Choir Boy; Hartford Stage: Trouble in Mind, The Hot Wing King). Sara Edwards will choreograph the production (Broadway - associate choreographer: Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Harmony, The Music Man). Music direction will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including Maggie, South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The 12, Summer Stock, 42nd Street, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots).

Scenic design will be by Emmie Finckel (Off-Broadway: In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot). Costume design will be by Stephanie Bahniuk. Lighting design will be by Charlie Morrison (The Goodspeed: Good News!, Mame, 42nd Street (2009); The Terris: Flight of the Lawnchair Man). Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Wigs, hair and makeup design will be by Tenel Dorsey.

