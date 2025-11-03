Video: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST At Westport Country Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse is presenting Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest through November 15, 2025, as part of its 2025–26 season of six productions running from September through July. The production is directed by Melissa Rain Anderson. Check out video highlights from the production.

A sharp satire of love, marriage, and high society, The Importance of Being Earnest follows two bachelors who invent fictitious identities to escape their social obligations and pursue romance. Their carefully constructed deceptions spiral into confusion involving mistaken identities, secret engagements, and one imposing aunt. Wilde’s play remains a defining example of wit and wordplay, exposing the absurdities of Victorian conventions with humor and precision.

The cast features Kristen Hahn as Cecily Cardew, Anthony Michael Martinez as Algernon Moncrieff, Jan Neuberger as Miss Prism, Christine Pedi as Lady Bracknell, Michael Raver as Jack Worthing, Triney Sandoval as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Mark Silence as Merriman/Lane, and Katy Tang as Gwendolyn Fairfax.

Production Sponsors include Athena and Daniel Adamson and Sunny and Jim Neff. Corporate Production Sponsor is Cohen and Wolf, P.C., with additional support from RBC Wealth Management and 3030 Park as Senior Living Hospitality Group. The Opening Night Post-Show Reception Sponsor is RDM Financial Group at Hightower. The 2025 Together at the Table Sponsors are Paige and Jodi Couture. Season and Programming Sponsor is Barbara Streicker, with media support from Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

For performance information, visit westportplayhouse.org/show/the-importance-of-being-earnest or call the box office at (203) 227-4177 or toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, Westport, CT.