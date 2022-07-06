Venture Studio Midnight Oil Collective Seeks Interested Artists for Fall 2022 Cohort

Midnight Oil Collective (MOC), a venture studio that specializes in arts incubation, acceleration, and investment, announced that they are seeking artists for their remote Fall 2022 Cohort, their third such incubation program. Artists may apply with a project that fits into any of MOC's three verticals: On-Stage, On-Screen, and Disruptive Ventures. MOC seeks creators with projects that are highly scalable, and who are open to collaboration. Their development and investment model provides artists with support, funding, and the opportunity to retain control over their work from inception to realization.

Sarah Fiete, an artist with Midnight Oil Collective, describes their impact on her work as "invaluable and life-changing." She states, "I was a theater artist who wanted to break into the world of animated television, so it was hard to get someone to take a chance on me. I had a dream but was taking a non-traditional path to get there. MOC judged me on the merit of my idea, my plan, and my gumption - not my resume - which was so refreshing to experience in the arts."

All interested parties should visit the website, www.midnightoilco.com, to learn more, and fill out an artist interest form. Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis. Anyone interested in the Fall incubator should submit their form by July 14.

Founded in 2020 by a group of nine artists, Midnight Oil Collective is a venture studio that uses best practices from venture capital and cooperative economics to ensure social and economic equality through equity. Current projects being invested in include comic opera "Salt," music education company Synthase, television comedy "Alien of Extraordinary Ability," animated children's show "Captain Moriah's Map of the World," and Shakespeare education & exploration endeavor "Untitled Othello." Midnight Oil Collective is the 2022 winner of Startup Yale's Manolo Sanchez Prize, $25,000 awarded to a startup with the potential to help improve the financial health of the financially underserved. They were also one of the 6 finalists in the Yale Angels Pitch Off 2022.