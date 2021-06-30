VIDEO: Watch Highlights From BENNETT & BABS as Part of Goodspeed By The River

Bennett & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand, runs as part of Goodspeed by the River, June 23 - July 4.

Broadway favorites Jackie Burns and Joe Cassidy take the stage in tribute to two of the greatest performers of our time - Barbra Streisand and Tony Bennett. In an evening filled with classics like "The Way We Were", "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and "Don't Rain on My Parade", you'll also be enchanted by the stories behind the music. Song after song, hit after hit, Bennett & Babs is a love letter to the American Songbook.

Check out highlights from the performance in the new video below!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.goodspeed.org/shows/bennett-and-babs.