VIDEO: The Cast of SIMONA'S SEARCH On Bringing The Show To Hartford Stage

On stage from January 18 through February 11, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut A Photo 3 Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards

Watch a chat with the cast of the world premiere production of Simona's Search: Christopher Bannow, Alejandra Escalante, and Al Rodrigo. Check out the video below!

The production is by Martín Zimmerman and directed by Melia Bensussen.

The past is always present. Simona’s father is an enigma. Curious about his life in Latin America before moving to the United States, Simona obsesses over his secrets as her thoughts and dreams become haunted by the mystery that is his past.

Simona’s Search is a riveting exploration of the bond between fathers and daughters, love and sacrifice, nature and nurture. From one of the writers and producers of Netflix’s Ozark comes this gripping world premiere. About Scene and Heard: Scene and Heard brings actors out of the rehearsal room and into deeper, behind-the-scenes conversations with Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen.

The world premiere of Simona's Search comes to Hartford Stage next week. Performances run January 18 – February 11, 2024.







RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
ACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy Productions Photo
ACT of Connecticut Partners With Posthumous Prodigy Productions

ACT of CT has announced their partnership with Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship Award. The Posthumous Prodigy Productions gift is given in homage to the late Bryan Gallace of Southport, Connecticut.

2
THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February Photo
THE MUSIC MAN in Concert is Coming to Norwalk in February

THE MUSIC MAN - Concert Version comes to Norwalk with a stellar cast and the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra.

3
Westport Country Playhouses Board of Trustees Elects Six Members Photo
Westport Country Playhouse's Board of Trustees Elects Six Members

Six new members were recently elected to the board of trustees at Westport Country Playhouse, bringing the total to 26. The new Playhouse trustees are Dave Altman of Westport, Ben Frimmer of Weston, Darnell K. Graham of Bridgeport, Rashana J. Graham of Bridgeport, Anne Keefe of Weston, and Jonathan H. Levy of Westport. 

4
Broadway Composer David Friedman Collaborates on New Digital Childrens Musical Series Photo
Broadway Composer David Friedman Collaborates on New Digital Children's Musical Series

What do you get when a massage therapist teams up with a Disney songwriter? Find out in the new musical children's series, Christina's Cottage, designed to teach mindfulness and resilience in a chaotic world.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26thVIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th
VIDEO: Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In MayVIDEO: Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
VIDEO: Cecilia Violetta Lopez on FRIDA at Opera OrlandoVIDEO: Cecilia Violetta Lopez on FRIDA at Opera Orlando
VIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney WorldVIDEO: Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World

Videos

Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage Video
Cast and Creatives Talk SIMONA'S SEARCh at Hartford Stage
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Connecticut 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Dressing Room Theatre (1/11-1/28)Tracker PHOTOS
The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly in Connecticut The Matchmaker- Story of Hello Dolly
The Kate (1/18-1/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes in Connecticut Patti LuPone - A Life in Notes
Ridgefield Playhouse (3/02-3/02)
The Spitfire Grill in Connecticut The Spitfire Grill
Brookfield Theatre (9/13-9/28)
You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown in Connecticut You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Brookfield Theatre (2/09-2/24)PHOTOS
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
The Producers in Connecticut The Producers
Brookfield Theatre (6/28-7/20)
Little Shop of Horrors in Connecticut Little Shop of Horrors
The Little Theatre of Manchester (2/02-2/18)
The Cher Show in Connecticut The Cher Show
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (3/05-3/10)
Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES in Connecticut Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You