VIDEO: Get A First Look At JOHNNY & THE DEVIL'S BOX: IN CONCERT At Goodspeed

Goodspeed by the River is back - and it's bigger and better than ever! All summer long Goodspeed Musicals will offer up a series of musical performances that are sure to entertain. This highly anticipated return to live events promises to bring families a safe, fun, song-filled Goodspeed experience! Get a first look at Johnny and The Devil's Box: In Concert below!

Goodspeed by the River summer series which begins June 10 and runs through Labor Day.

Wielding his fiery fiddle, composer/performer Douglas Waterbury-Tieman is joined by Annabelle Fox and a sizzling bluegrass band for a concert version of the foot-stompin' new musical Johnny and the Devil's Box. Everything is on the line when Johnny - the best fiddler around - is challenged to a battle of the bows by the devil himself. With one foot in the Georgia Mountains and one foot in the Grand Ole Opry these songs will stir your soul.

Goodspeed by the River performances will be Tuesday through Sundays at 7pm with Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Tickets per event will be $45. Special Offer: Buy tickets for 3 or more events and save $5 per ticket! Tickets are available now to Goodspeed Members and Donors. Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 20 and will only be available through the Box Office at (860) 873-8668 open Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm.

Goodspeed follows state and CDC guidelines for safety. Below are just a few of the ways we're keeping you safe.

This event takes place in a tent in the Goodspeed parking lot. For safety reasons, they are limiting capacity and will allow space between parties.

Distancing will be maintained within the tent by leaving empty seats between each party. From June 10 to July 4, there will be two empty seats between parties. From July 7 to September 5, there will be one empty seat between parties. Empty seats will be clearly labeled.

A complete list of audience guidelines, seating plan, timed entry and event information can be found at goodspeed.org