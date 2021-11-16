VIDEO: Check Out Highlights From A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Goodspeed

Goodspeed Musicals reopened its doors on September 24 with the rousing revue, A Grand Night for Singing. This fresh take on the quintessential work of Rodgers & Hammerstein will run through November 28, 2021. Tickets start at $29. Tickets are available online at goodspeed.org or by calling the Box Office (860) 873-8668. The Box Office opens at 10am Monday - Saturday and 11am Sundays.

Check out highlights below!

Directed by Goodspeed audience favorite Rob Ruggiero (Carousel, Show Boat, Fiddler on the Roof) with choreography by Broadway's Lainie Sakakura (Broadway: Dance Reconstruction, Fosse; productions of Little Dancer, Hot Mikado, Once) and designed by Scenic designer Brian Prather (Off-Broadway: Daniels's Husband, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud's Last Session, The Burnt Part Boys), Costume designer Alejo Vietti (Broadway: Holiday Inn, Allegiance, Beautiful: The Carol King musical) Lighting designer Alan C. Edwards (Off-Broadway: Harry Clarke, Kill Move Paradise, Anna Deavere Smith's Fires in the Mirror) with Sound design by Goodspeed's Jay Hilton, A Grand Night for Singing will be a magical evening of theatre that's sure to have audiences on their feet and applauding for more!

Featuring artful arrangements and clever interpretations, A Grand Night for Singing is a lively musical that seems tailor-made for Goodspeed. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and conceived by Walter Bobbie (the Broadway director of Chicago and Footloose,) the tune-filled treat features musical arrangements by Fred Wells and orchestrations by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick. Music Direction will be by Resident Music Director Adam Souza.

Many of the most uplifting and romantic songs in musical theatre history have one thing in common: the incomparable writing team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. A Grand Night For Singing celebrates over 30 hit songs from all their musical treasures like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella and more. You'll be tapping your toes and humming along in a joyful evening filled with fresh takes on the music you love. It's "Something Wonderful" for everyone including your "Honey Bun" or your "Wonderful Guy" and the perfect welcome home to Goodspeed!