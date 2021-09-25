UNDER THE STREETLAMP Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

Everyone's favorite retro rock band is back in town! Founded by leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation Jersey Boys, Under the Streetlamp is a concert celebration of classic hits of the American Radio Songbook from the 1950s to the 1970s. Their show features tight harmonies and slick dance moves that take audiences back to an era of sharkskin suits, flashy cars and martini shakers. They'll take to the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:00pm, a part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series, as well as the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. You won't be able to resist the urge to sing and dance along to your favorite old time Rock 'n' Roll, Doo-Wop, and Motown hits. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Bernard's/Sarah's Wine Bar (20 West Lane, Ridgefield) on the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you show your ticket!

Since 2011, Under the Streetlamp has charmed audiences from the stage and screen, with five PBS Specials, packed concert halls, and a critically acclaimed Symphony tour. The cast have performed all over the world in countless shows on Broadway and tour including: Hairspray, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Rent, The Lion King, Dream Girls, Good Vibrations, Tarzan, Sister Act, Catch Me if you Can, Mary Poppins, Dark Side of the Wall and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. While each performer gets his moment in the spotlight, their synergy and charisma as a group has drawn a devoted nationwide following. Under the Streetlamp offers audiences an invitation to join them on a retro ride through a hit radio soundscape, featuring classic hits first performed by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Bobby Darin and more.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($50 - $75) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.