UConn To Present The 2022 UCONN FALL PUPPER SLAM, October 21

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will present the 2022 UConn Fall Puppet Slam in person on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in UConn's von der Mehden Recital Hall, located at 875 Coventry Rd, Storrs, Conn. 06269.

The UConn Fall Puppet Slam will feature short works by professional puppeteers and performers from around New England, including Cabot Parsons and Anatar Marmol-Gagné, as well as new works by UConn Puppet Arts students.

The 2022 UConn Fall Puppet Slam will showcase the work of Cabot Parsons, a New York-based visual theater artist and puppeteer who will perform Gemma's Share, which tells the story of a sheltered suburban housewife who emotionally unravels in a twelve-step meeting at the state of the world. Anatar Marmol-Gagné, a puppeteer and UConn Puppet Arts alumna from New Haven, Conn. will present Sueños, an autobiographical story about a little girl arriving in a foreign land and her struggle to find her place in this world.

The UConn Fall Puppet Slam will also feature new works by UConn graduate and undergraduate students from the university's Puppet Arts Program. Funding for the UConn Fall Puppet Slam is made possible in part by the Puppet Slam Network.

The UConn Fall Puppet Slam is free and open to the public; donations are greatly appreciated. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place in UConn's von der Mehden Recital Hall located at 875 Coventry Rd, Storrs, Conn. For directions to the von der Mehden Recital Hall, visit vdm.uconn.edu.

These performances are recommended for mature audiences. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

bimp.uconn.edu/2022/10/10/2022-uconn-fall-slam