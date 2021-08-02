Tracy Walton and Jason Ingriselli & The Miles North Band Will Perform at the Warner Next Month

The Warner Theatre will host a night full of live music from Tracy Walton and Jason Ingriselli & The Miles North Band on Saturday, September 11 at 7:00 pm. This concert is the first of a series celebrating the talented musicians and bands from diverse musical backgrounds in our region.

You have seen Tracy Walton on the Warner Stages as part of Belle of the Fall, now Tracy is out on the road as a solo artist wearing many musical hats including singer-songwriter, bassist, producer, author, and studio owner! Tracy has played bass with David Bromberg, Vernon Reid, and others. His studio, On Deck Sound Studio, is in Northfield Connecticut where he produces albums for other artists. His new album, Small Town America, is available to listen to now at tracywaltonmusic.com.

Jason Ingriselli & The Miles North Band opened for the Eli Young Band in August 2019 at the Warner to rave reviews. They make their return to the Main Stage with new music, including their single "Destination" which debuted in the Top 200 on the Music Row Breakout Country Radio Chart! What started out as a collection of songs written by Jason Ingriselli evolved into what eventually became his debut solo album, "The Miles North." Jason enlisted the aid of Nick Santore (guitar), Erik Kukanskis (bass), George Mastrogiannis (drums) and Andrew Kraemer (pedal steel) to bring the songs to life. Jason's powerful voice delivers a unique country sound, and the band has become known for their high energy stage presence accompanied by vocal harmonies and guitar solos. Listen to them now at themilesnorth.com

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.