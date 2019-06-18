Tickets on Sale fore 15th Anniversary Season at Palace Theater July 15

The Palace Theater is observing its 15th performance season this year since re-opening in 2004 and the programming reflects this milestone worthy of celebration. Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday July 15 at 10:00am and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.

PALACE THEATER 19- 20 SEASON LISTING:

Brian Wilson & the ZOMBIES

September 27 8pm

Legendary songwriter and founding member of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, teams up with iconic British psychedelic pop legends, The Zombies. VIP packages are available for each artist.

Special guests, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin will be joining Brian Wilson on stage.

Legendary songwriter Brian Wilson began his career as a teenaged founding member of The Beach Boys, who signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, Surfin' Safari, that same year. The band's initial surf-rock focus was soon broadened to include other themes. Wilson's innovative vocal and instrumental arrangements for major hits including "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "God Only Knows," and the No. 1 smash "Good Vibrations" established The Beach Boys as America's preeminent band of the 1960s.

Iconic British psychedelic pop legends, The Zombies, have returned to celebrate their long-awaited induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On March 29, 2019 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, The Zombies joined Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Music as the 2019 Class of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fittingly, the Induction Ceremony (which will be broadcasted on HBO) took place exactly 50 years to-the-day after The Zombies' classic "Time of the Season" first hit #1 on the charts in America.

The show is part of the ION Bank Concert Series and is presented in association with Premiere Concerts, Manic Presents and Music without Borders.

ALMOST QUEEN

October 4, 8pm

The most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

HYPROV Improv Under Hypnosis

October 12 8pm

Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is it, Anyway?)presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis

featuring Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci

From the minds of improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show.

Hypnosis and Improv -- two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide - come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis. How it Works: Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis by Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci (the process of which is a show in its own right), their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own. The contestants are methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage when one of the world's leading improvisers enters! Co-Creator Colin Mochrie takes the stage to improvise with the top five while they are still under hypnosis, turning the show into an improv extravaganza!

In the hands of two masters, and solely crafted from the audience's uninhibited subconscious, this will be an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience, for who knows where the unconscious mind will go...

A BRONX TALE

October 22- 24 7:30pm

Three years ago, Academy Award-nominee, Chazz Palminteri teamed up with Academy Award-winner, Robert De Niro, Tony Award-winner, Jerry Zaks and Tony Award-nominee, Sergio Trujillo to create this streetwise musical - based on Palminteri's true life story.

A BRONX TALE, Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960's, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Academy Award and Tony Award-winner, Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Tony Award-nominee, Glenn Slater (Love Never Dies), A BRONX TALE is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family.

CASABLANCA

November 2, 3pm

Presented in partnership with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra

Prepare to fall in love again with the beloved romantic film classic, Casablanca, presented with live orchestra. Staged in the historic Palace Theater, Waterbury, this event offers audiences the rare opportunity to experience the 1942 film with the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra performing the score live.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

November 5 - 7 7:30pm

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London's award-winning smash comedy!

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's "tons of fun for all ages" (HuffPost) and "comic gold" (Variety) - sure to bring down the house! Part of the Webster Broadway Series.

THE MACHINE

November 9 8pm

Celebrate 30 years of America's pre-eminent Pink Floyd tribute band, with a special anniversary presentation of three classic albums, played in their entirety: Wish You Were Here, Animals, and Dark Side Of The Moon plus an encore. Featuring the Interstellar Lights. Lasers by Lightwave International on selected dates.

Lisa Lampanelli'S LOSIN' IT

November 16 8pm

Lisa Lampanelli'sL OSIN' IT! is an intimate collection of humorous observations and real-life storiescurated and performed by Lisa and a few of her friends. Inspired by her work withThe Moth Radio Hour,Lisa has createda heartfelt theatrical evening focusing on the issues of weight, body image, and "losin'it!." Performed in the spirit ofThe Vagina MonologuesandLove, Loss, & What I Wore, Lisa and friendsenchant theatergoers with hilarious, touching anecdotes about their own weight struggles, and livelyaudience interaction."I decided stand-up comedy really wasn't for me anymore. It wasn't making my heart happy.So, IcreatedLOSIN' IT!, a show using comedy to talk about weight and body issues, which are things I'vestruggled with for years. This is so much more fulfilling!"-Lisa Lampanelli

LES MISÉRABLES

December 3 - 8

Dec. 3, 7:30pm; Dec. 4, 11:00 am & 7:30pm/Dec. 5, 7:30pm/Dec. 6, 8pm/Dec. 7, 2 & 8pm/Dec. 8, 1 & 6:30pmCameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway.

With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly re-imagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!"

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, LES MIZ is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 33rd year.

Part of the Webster Broadwyay Series.

SIMON & GARFUNKEL

January 25, 2020 at 8pm

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs poignantly captured the times and made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time.

ABBA MANIA

February 6, 8pm

The world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert is ABBA MANIA! This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish 'Supergroup' to their millions of fans, old and new! ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA's sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. Hits include 'Dancing Queen', 'Waterloo', 'Mamma Mia', 'The Winner Takes it All', 'Super Trouper', 'Fernando', 'Take A Chance On Me' and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide. If you're looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained by the best music ever, then don't miss this show!

BANDSTAND

March 1, 2020 at 6:30pm

From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class, Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

BANDSTAND is "both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally" (The New York Times). "The show defies you not to be moved" (Time Out New York).

RAT PACK

March 6 8pm

There is ONLY one REAL Rat Pack Experience! Produced by Hackett Miller, Inc. and currently in its 10th season, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" is a critically acclaimed musical, theatrical production which has performed to rave reviews by critics and audience members throughout the U.S. Having their own personal connection to the iconic legends they portray, producers, Sandy Hackett and Lisa Dawn Miller can tell this story like no one else.

Now audiences can experience this critically acclaimed, hugely entertaining theatrical production which includes exciting new arrangements of classic songs and original, never-before-heard songs written by the legendary, best-selling and multi-platinum award winning songwriter, Ron Miller, along with recorded voiceovers made exclusively for this show by the legendary comedic genius, Buddy Hackett.

JERSEY BOYS

March 17 7:30pm

"THE MOST EXCITING MUSICAL BROADWAY HAS SEEN IN YEARS."-Chicago Tribune "THE CROWD GOES WILD!"-The New York Times "TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!"-New York Post They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story--a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS: "Sherry" • "Big Girls Don't Cry" • "Walk Like A Man" • "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" • "December, 1963(Oh What A Night)"

FINDING NEVERLAND

March 20, 8pm & 21 2 & 8pm

The winner of Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash "captures the kid-at-heart," says TIME Magazine. Vogue cheers, "It's a must-see you'll remember for years to come!" Originally directed by visionary Tony-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award-winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan.

Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four Young Brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event.

FINDING NEVERLAND is "far and away the best musical of the year!" (NPR). Part of the Webster Broadway Series

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

April 10, 8pm & April 11, 2 & 8pm

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more!

In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS. Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret - and realizes he is not her only suitor. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."

"Pure Joy...An American In Paris is a Triumph!" (New York Times). Part of thew Webster Broadway Series





