Tickets On Sale for Bestselling Author David Sedaris At The Bushnell This Week

Connecticut Public Presents David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at The Bushnell on Tuesday, October 8 at 7:30 PM, following the release of his newest books, A Carnival of Snackery and Pretty Ugly.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of RJ Julia Booksellers.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!

Tickets for An Evening with David Sedaris will go on sale at 10:00 AM Friday, May 17, and will be available at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 AM to 5 PM).

﻿ABOUT THE BUSHNELL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure."

