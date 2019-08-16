TheatreWorks Presents Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

On September 20th, TheatreWorks New Milford will open Agatha Christie's theatrical masterpiece, Witness for the Prosecution.

A young man, Leonard Vole, is arrested for the murder of Miss Emily French, a wealthy older woman. Unaware that he was a married man, Miss French made him her principal heir, casting suspicion on Leonard. In a spellbinding courtroom showdown his wife agrees to testify...not in Leonard's defense, but as a "witness for the prosecution"!



This production is under the direction of Frank Arcaro of Roxbury, CT produced by Viv Berger of Shelton, and features the following cast (in alphabetical order): Carl Agostino of Waterbury, Gale Alexander of New Milford, Daniel Basiletti of Bewster, NY, Dee Dee Calvey of New Milford, Suzy DeYoung of Newtown, Evelyn DeRobertis of New Milford, Kirk Dulaney, Terri Gatten of New Milford, Timothy Huber of Danbury, Jonathan Jacobson of Litchfield, Bryan McSweeney of Newtown, Roger Netzer of Roxbury, Rob Pawlikowski of Roxbury, Jonathan Ross of Thomaston, Thursday Savage of Stratford, Maureen Sheehan of Woodbury, and Kati Seppa of New Milford.

Witness for the Prosecution runs Fridays and Saturdays from September 20th through FRIDAY October 11th, 2019. Note there will be no performance on Saturday Oct 12. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and at 2:00 p.m. on TWO Sunday matinees, Sept 29th and Oct. 6th.Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday September 26th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.





