Theatre Critic and Director David Rosenberg Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic and director David Arlen Rosenberg has died at age 90.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 24, 1930; he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Rosenberg.

Covering theatre and opera productions in Connecticut, Broadway, off-Broadway and London, he was an acknowledged award-winning theatre and arts critic who wrote reviews and feature articles for The Norwalk Hour, Hearst Media of Connecticut; Back Stage in New York; as well as magazines in Greenwich, Westport and New Canaan.

Rosenberg was co-founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle and was an active member affiliated with Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association.David was educated at Syracuse, Yale, New York Universities and SUNY/Purchase.

Additional professional work included television production at CBS in New York and teaching English and Drama at Fairfield University as well as several Fairfield County high schools.

As a director, he guided over 65 productions of plays, musicals and staged readings with Greenwich and New Canaan High Schools, Theatre Artists Workshop, Wilton Playshop and Square One Theatre in Stratford, among others.

Rosenberg is survived by his husband H. Edward Spires, with whom he lived a total of 62 years including being legally married for the past 15 years and also their beloved French Poodle, Sadie.

Memorial donations in David's name may be made to PAWSct.org @ 504 Main Avenue, Norwalk, Ct. 06851.

Due to the pandemic, an invitation-only-private-service and Memorial-Tribute are being planned. To leave an online condolence for Ed and Sadie, please visit www.Magnerfuneralhome.com.

