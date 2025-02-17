TheaterWorks Hartford's Living Room Series to Continue with Kerri Powers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks Hartford will present the fourth performance in their 24/25 Living Room Concert Series, an intimate music series that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford community together for an experience that feels like home. This performance will feature two sets from Connecticut-based singer-songwriter Kerri Powers.

The Living Room Concert Series is curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan, with tickets starting at $20. Buy ahead or subscribe to the rest of the season.

Mark Your Calendars for the Rest of the Season!

March 13, 2025 at 6:30pm: Kerri Powers

May 15, 2025 at 6:30pm: Felicia Curry

July 17, 2025 at 6:30pm: Haneef Nelson

About Kerri Powers:

Singer-songwriter Kerri Powers channels blues and soul with an eye-to-eye, earthy sensibility that makes for honest listening and reflection. The New England-based artist explores the universal emotion of love and its huge influence on our decisions. When you catch Kerri Powers on stage, you’ll immediately feel the realness and rawness of her artistry. She delivers a musical canvas painted with all the soulful colors and emotion that will pull you into her songs and message of love. For more information, please visit her website.



