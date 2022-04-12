Theater Barn Offering The Moth Radio Hour-Inspired Adult Storytelling Workshop

Do you love The Moth Radio Hour? The Theater Barn is once again offering a week-long, intensive workshop with Bonnie Levison, Senior Storytelling Instructor for MothWorks, a division of The Moth NYC, to learn the art of storytelling.

This week-long workshop, which was a huge hit with students last fall, opens Sunday, May 15 with a group session from 2-5 pm, followed by one-hour individual coaching sessions with Bonnie on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Thursday, 6 - 8 pm, will bring everyone together for a group rehearsal and feedback. The workshop will culminate in an RTB Story-Slam performance on Friday, May 20th at 7 pm.

Bonnie Levison has consulted with and managed storytelling workshops for a wide range of clients including Google, The Innocence Project, Twitter, The Gates Foundation, and Spotify. She is a Moth StorySLAM champion and Mainstage storyteller, and her stories have been featured on the Central Park Summer Stage, The Moth Podcast, and Peabody Award Winning Moth Radio Hour. Bonnie co-founded The Nantucket Comedy Festival, hosted a radio show called Anything Goes on WGCH Radio, and currently hosts Story Barn, a storytelling show in CT now in its 10th year.

Those registering must show proof of vaccination, masks are optional. Space is extremely limited and those wishing to register (the cost is $350/person) are urged to do so as soon as possible via the Barn website www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org