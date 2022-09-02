Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets are $7 per person.

Sep. 02, 2022  
The Warner Theatre's Fall Films Series to Present THE GOONIES & FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS This Month

The Warner Theatre's Fall Films Series begins Thursday 9/8 at 7 pm with THE GOONIES. The following week, the Warner will show FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, 9/15 at 7 pm. Fall Films are presented by Movies @ the Warner and sponsored by Elevator Service Company.

ABOUT THE GOONIES:

THE GOONIES dir. Richard Donner, 1985. Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Ke Huy Quar.

"Goonies never say die!" The Goonies is a classic comedy-adventure based on a Steven Spielberg story about a group of kids on a hunt for hidden treasure! After learning that the local country club has threatened foreclosure on their families' homes, Mikey (Sean Astin) finds a map tucked away in his attic, which apparently leads to One-Eyed Willie's secret hidden treasure. It's a discovery that could potentially save the whole neighborhood. On their journey, Mikey and the gang face many obstacles, including near-death experiences, and a group of thieves pursuing the treasure! Since its release, The Goonies has become a cult classic in American culture, and a favorite among all ages.

ABOUT FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS:

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS dir. Peter Berg, 2004. Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Garret Hedlund, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Lucas Black, Tim McGraw.

Claimed to be one of the greatest high school movies of all time, Friday Night Lights follows Permian High School's football team (the Permian Panthers) and the pressures they cope with, from high school and family drama to the high expectations from their Odessa fanbase.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.




