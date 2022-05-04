The Warner Announces 2022 Summer Arts Program

Join The Warner for its 29th Summer! The theatre will offer four one-week sessions for ages 7+, beginning July 18! Each session will meet Monday-Friday from 9 am-3 pm at the Warner Theatre.

Established in 1993, the Warner Theatre Summer Arts Program is a summer day camp licensed by the State of CT Department of Public Health where students can explore and develop their artistic talents in an atmosphere of encouragement and enrichment. Students engage in daily activities such as Acting, Improv, Musical Theatre Choreography, Visual Art, Creative Writing and Story Crafting, Technical Theatre, and much more. Sessions feature a fun Share Day performance for campers' families at the end!

Registration is open now! To register, and for more information about each session, please visit warnertheatre.org/summerarts.

The Summer Arts Program is made possible with support from The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Inc.